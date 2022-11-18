Band of Brothers

Hermanos Gutierrez

When the Switzerland-based band Hermanos Gutiérrez began recording music together in 2015, the tranquil tones that emerged sounded a lot like the soundtrack to a film set in the American Southwest.

Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez didn’t plan it that way. Nonetheless, four years later they made a pilgrimage to Santa Fe to see the hallowed grounds they’d been paying homage to through their guitar work. Like so many who view Northern New Mexico for the first time, they were smitten, dreaming of one day performing here.

