April has been an unusually dramatic month for Santa Fe Pro Musica. First was Joseph Haydn’s The Seven Last Words of Christ, a somber Holy Week meditation for string quartet based on Christ’s utterances on the cross. It ends with a vivid depiction of an earthquake, which could also describe the surprising announcement a few days later that the group was severing its relationship with music director Anne-Marie McDermott after less than two years on the job.
Now Pro Musica is hoping that Haydn’s exuberant oratorio The Creation will help sound a more optimistic tone going forward, with performances on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. The concerts are actually something of a resurrection, since The Creation’s presentation here was canceled twice, in 2020 and again in 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
We think of Haydn as specializing in symphonies and chamber music, but vocal music constitutes about half his total output, with settings of the mass being his first and last compositions. He visited London twice during the 1790s, heard George Frideric Handel’s oratorios Messiah and Israel in Egypt performed by massive forces at Westminster Abbey, and was immediately fired with the idea of writing one of his own.
The impresario who produced Haydn’s London concerts gave him The Creation of the World, a text which was written for Handel but never set to music and which combined sections of Genesis, the Book of Psalms, and John Milton’s Paradise Lost. Haydn enlisted the help of Gottfried van Swieten, a music-loving Austrian diplomat who translated the text into German and shortened it substantially. Swieten then translated his German text back into English, with often clunky results.
The Pro Musica performances make use of a new translation by the Gabrieli Consort’s Paul McCreesh, which conductor Thomas O’Connor believes will allow audiences to fully appreciate the work. “Here’s a sample of Swieten’s original text,” he says. “’Today that is coming speaks it the day, the night that is gone to following night.’ And here’s McCreesh’s version: ‘As day after day his power declares, and night after night his power affirms.’ It’s really understandable now, with no head-scratchers at all.”
Wouldn’t it be simpler to just sing it in German, as Die Schöpfung? “It’s very clear that Haydn wanted it performed in the language of the audience,” O’Connor says. “This was the first major choral work published with a bilingual text.”
Hearing it in English will allow the Santa Fe audience to fully appreciate Haydn’s remarkable tone painting — the musical depiction of objects and events — throughout the work. In movement four alone, which portrays the world before the creation of dry land, the orchestra impersonates swirling winds, scudding clouds, flashes of lightning, roaring thunder, soothing rain, devastating hail, and gentle snow.
“The whole piece is full of very sophisticated music making,” O’Connor says, “but what I hope the audiences will go away remembering most is the joy it conveys. It’s like Haydn telling the creation story to children with his own sense of childlike wonder.” (In fact, the composer was so successful in capturing his own optimistic faith that the Catholic Church almost immediately banned ecclesiastical performances of it for lacking sufficient guilt and terror.)
In 1798, The Creation had three performances in Vienna’s Schwarzenberg Palace for invited aristocratic audiences. They were such a success that it was performed publicly the following year at the Imperial Burgtheater, with an orchestra of 180 and a 60-voice all-male chorus. The result was the greatest public triumph of Haydn’s life, with eyewitness Johan Berwald writing: “The whole performance went off wonderfully. Between the sections of the work, tumultuous applause; during each section, however, it was as still as the grave.”
For the Santa Fe performances, Albuquerque-based Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico takes on the extensive choral music, while soloists Clara Rottsolk, soprano, Brian Giebler, tenor, and Andrew Garland, baritone, portray the archangels Gabriel, Uriel, and Raphael, as well as Adam and Eve.