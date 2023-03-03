An evocation of space both physical & sacred

Premiere of Voiceless Mass at Milwaukee’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, photo Samer Ghani

In 2022, the Albuquerque-based Diné composer Raven Chacon became the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize in Music, for his 2021 composition Voiceless Mass. It receives its New Mexico premiere on Saturday, March 4, as the featured work on a program titled Encountering the Spirit.

In awarding the Pulitzer Prize, the jury (which was chaired by The New Yorker’s music critic Alex Ross) described Voiceless Mass as “a mesmerizing, original work for organ and ensemble that evokes the weight of history in a church setting, a concentrated and powerful musical expression with a haunting visceral impact.”

Composer Raven Chacon, photo Adam Conte
The art of the score

