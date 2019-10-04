04 oct RA son volt

Son Volt; photo David McClister

For Son Volt’s newest release, Union, lead singer Jay Farrar has penned an album of protest songs. As it did in the 1990s, Son Volt still embraces an alt-country sound — which straddles interesting political and philosophical lines in 2019. While the songs on Union definitely veer left, an old-fashioned come-together spirit outweighs any potential for outright radicalism, as Farrar calls on Americans to see past their differences by fighting side by side in wars. Son Volt plays at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369) with guest Andrew Duplantis. Doors to the 21-and-over show open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $33 in advance, $38 day of show; ampconcerts.org/event/339341.

