For Son Volt’s newest release, Union, lead singer Jay Farrar has penned an album of protest songs. As it did in the 1990s, Son Volt still embraces an alt-country sound — which straddles interesting political and philosophical lines in 2019. While the songs on Union definitely veer left, an old-fashioned come-together spirit outweighs any potential for outright radicalism, as Farrar calls on Americans to see past their differences by fighting side by side in wars. Son Volt plays at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369) with guest Andrew Duplantis. Doors to the 21-and-over show open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $33 in advance, $38 day of show; ampconcerts.org/event/339341.
