A trio of song programs

Santa Fe opera lovers have had much to enjoy each summer since 1956 but for fans of art song, it was a barren landscape, at least until 2011. That’s when Performance Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Opera began offering “A Festival of Song;” the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival added its own vocal series to the mix in 2019. The hour-long programs in the two series complement each other nicely, and three recent performances demonstrated their respective strengths and different natures.
In “A Festival of Song,” soprano Elena Villalón (Nannetta in Falstaff) and bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee (Kurwenal in Tristan und Isolde) used the Scottish Rite’s intimate configuration to advantage, establishing a warm and unforced rapport with the audience in their spoken introductions to each section of songs. (Singers and excellent pianist Robert Tweten were about 10 feet from the front row of seats, rather than upstage of the proscenium, which makes the venue feel more casual and provides better acoustics.)
Villalón opened the program with Joaquín Turina’s Three Arias, from 1923. They were beautifully sung, with excellent phrasing, dynamic contrasts, and vocal coloration. She brought the same qualities, plus good English-language diction, to Late Summer, a three-song sequence by Tom Cipullo, a contemporary composer who is especially well known for his vocal writing. In addition to her vocal skills, Villalón has a spontaneous quality in performance, giving the sense that she’s inventing what she’s singing, not just reproducing it.
Brownlee has a big voice with a very dark, intense quality, along with a thoughtful, probing sensibility — a perfect match for Johannes Brahms’ Four Serious Songs. They’re set to excerpts from the Martin Luther German Bible, the first three Old Testament texts dealing with oppression and death, and the last New Testament text celebrating faith, hope, and charity. He fared less well in the four Charles Ives’ songs that closed the program, which felt over-interpreted and, in fast-moving sections, defied his ability to articulate the text clearly.
One of the challenges in the “Festival of Song” series is providing a sense of shape and a finale to programs that have to be assembled from whatever material the performers already know. That’s especially true with two-singer recitals, which create a natural desire to hear the singers together, but that desire wasn’t gratified here.
Mezzo-soprano Emily Fons and tenor Jack Swanson (Rosina and Almaviva in The Barber of Seville) solved the finale problem with more Rossini opera: the duet from his Cinderella in which the title character and the prince fall in love.
Their approach to the recital was more formal — no speaking, only singing — and it featured all the high-quality vocalism present in their opera performances this summer. Swanson seems like a stage animal who happens to have an exceptional coloratura tenor voice, bringing a sense of storyline and drama to just about everything he sings. This was especially true in Franz Liszt’s Three Petrarch Sonnets, with their intense emotionality. Swanson deployed superior dynamics with impressive crescendos and decrescendos, easily spun-out high notes, and an ability to “perform” that began well before he started to sing and continued long afterward as each piece has a long piano introduction and conclusion.
Fons produces a full, rich sound with ease and has a straightforward, direct approach that was especially rewarding in La Courte Paille, a set of seven charming songs by Francis Poulenc, and in three Erich Korngold songs to texts from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. In her fourth Korngold song, to the famous sonnet “My Mistress’ Eyes are Nothing Like the Sun,” the composer missed out on its irony and humor, leaving the singer with little interpretive room. The three Ives songs with which Fons opened the program effectively evoked the German lied tradition, with none of the composer’s off-kilter Americanness in sight.
In their recital for Performance Santa Fe, soprano Susanna Phillips and pianist Craig Terry offered a program that had the impact of a complete and thought-through progression. (It’s a quality that’s hard to achieve in “Festival of Song” performances, even with their variety, due to the limitations on what can be programmed.)
Phillips began with Hildegard of Bingen’s “O Virtus Sapientiae,” sung a cappella from the back of St. Francis Auditorium with a beautiful, rich tone that continued throughout the program. She arrived onstage announcing that she was glad to be back in Santa Fe (a reference to her unfortunate departure from last summer’s The Lord of Cries at the opera), then proceeded with Alan Louis Smith’s Vignettes: Letters from George to Evelyn.
It’s a song cycle from 2002, subtitled From the Private Papers of a World War II Bride, and its strength is in the highly evocative texts, drawn from letters between a young couple, exchanged until she receives a telegram announcing his death in battle. Smith’s well-crafted settings in a neo-romantic style allowed their full impact to be brought out in Phillips’ affecting performance, which ranged through a wide variety of emotions and vocal styles with clarity and ease.
Alma Schindler was a promising young composer in Vienna until she met and married composer-conductor Gustav Mahler in 1902. He was 19 years older and insisted she give up composing. Phillips’ performance of her Five Lieder suggested this may have been a significant loss to the music world. The songs are short and sharply drawn, with imaginative accompaniments responding to the texts. Phillips fully illuminated their virtues.
“These are great fun to sing,” said the soprano in announcing the finale, Turina’s Poems in the Form of Songs, from 1918, and they were also fun to hear. Turina made use of Andalucian folk melodies in them, and the texts by 19th-century poet Ramón de Campoamor eschew the usual dourness of his era in favor of humor and a light touch. An excellent ending to a superb program, especially the final song’s last line — “I prefer, like all women, to be loved for a short time with madness.” It’s hard not to love Susanna Phillips.