When opera conductor Franz Vote and professional flutist Linda Marianiello moved to Santa Fe in 2009, they intended to retire, except for an occasional side gig providing German-to-English translations. They met at Germany’s Bavarian State Opera in 1985 as professional colleagues, but Vote was already very familiar with northern New Mexico.
“My grandfather was a forest ranger in the Pecos Mountains in 1902,” he said, “and my father was born in Santa Fe. I was born in Los Angeles, but my elder brother and I made frequent trips to Santa Fe because he had a good friend here.”
Within three years of their arrival, Vote and Marianiello had become local musical impresarios, organizing concerts in a variety of genres under the New Mexico Performing Arts Society banner, which is now celebrating its 10th season. A chamber music offering is the group’s next event, on Sunday, May 22, featuring music of J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Reinhold Glière written for various combinations of violin, cello, and piano.
The performing trio sports impressive credentials. Elizabeth Baker, violin, was a longtime member of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic who now lives in Taos. Joel Becktell, cello, is assistant principal cello of the Santa Fe Symphony and has been a member of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Nichols Quartet, the Harrington String Quartet, and Moveable Feast. Jacquelyn Helin, piano, is a Santa Fe-based Steinway Artist who has performed with Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, the Santa Fe Opera, Chatter, and the Taos Chamber Music Group, among many others.
“We basically got called to do this by the community,” Marianiello said in describing how NMPAS got started. “Susan Leviton, a great flute teacher and close friend, suggested we start a summer flute program in Santa Fe. We looked at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Retreat Center for the venue, and the director said, ‘Can’t you please present some concerts here, too?’”
This year’s Flute Immersion Workshop takes place from May 30 through June 4. The faculty plays a welcome concert on May 30, and the participants join them for a finale event on June 4.
Vote kept running into opera singers around the area who wanted to perform more and soon hit upon the idea of offering programs featuring sacred vocal music by J.S. Bach. “Opera singers love Bach,” Vote says. “It’s like a Vitamin B-12 shot for the soul, and they rarely get the opportunity to sing his music.” What the group bills as New Mexico Bach Society concerts are now offered in the fall, winter, and spring in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Not surprisingly, given Vote’s background, a concert of opera and zarzuela selections is the grand finale of each NMPAS season. He has extensive experience in several German opera houses, as well as conducting credits for Elektra, Madame Butterfly, The Tales of Hoffmann, and Un Ballo in Maschera at the Metropolitan Opera and a highly praised Ring Cycle at the Seattle Opera. The group’s opera program on June 25 includes music from Fidelio, Don Pasquale, Cavalleria Rusticana, Othello, and Die Walküre, as well as from three zarzuelas.
Vote says that one of the moments he enjoys most every year is talking with audience members after the opera concert. “They come up to me and ask, ‘Where did you find these wonderful singers?’ And I have the great pleasure of telling them that each one is a New Mexico resident, as are the performers in everything we do.”
The Sunday, May 22, chamber music concert originally included Marianiello as a performer, but she had to withdraw due to breathing complications from long-term COVID-19. This necessitated some rapid repertory revision, since just one piece — Rachmaninoff’s Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor — didn’t include flute.
It’s a youthful piece, written when the composer was 18, in one movement, unlike most piano trios, which are in three or four. Rachmaninoff was the work’s first pianist, and he wrote a virtuoso part for himself. The piano first states the elegiac theme, which then moves to the strings for presentation in a variety of moods. A funeral march closes the piece.
“The Rachmaninoff will be a wonderful journey,” Baker said, “something that reaches down and touches parts of your soul in very special ways. I can’t tell you how heartwarming it feels to be playing again for a live audience.”
Becktell gets the only solo opportunity on the program, playing selections from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G major. Bach composed six cello suites, probably between 1717 and 1723, and almost certainly as a unified cycle, thanks to their many symmetries. Most of the individual movements are based on Baroque dance forms, imbued by the composer with such a depth of feeling that they are widely considered some of the most profound classical music ever written.
Baker and Helin team up for Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, composed in 1801. It is widely known as the Spring Sonata, a nickname probably coined by one of his publishers but one that does reflect its ebullient qualities and the sense that Beethoven is starting to push beyond the bounds of classicism’s restraints.
“I am really looking forward to playing the Spring Sonata with Elizabeth Baker,” Helin said. “It’s such an optimistic, sunny piece, and I think we could all use some hope and rebirth given the state of the music world these days.”
Reinhold Glière (1875–1956) was of Ukrainian, Polish, and German descent but became the poster boy for Russian music during the Lenin and Stalin regimes, thanks to a conservative style that harkened back to Tchaikovsky and Rimsky-Korsakov. Unlike Dmitri Shostakovich and other progressive composers, he was never accused of “formalism,” a code word for what the leadership saw as unacceptable modernity and often preceded state retribution.
Glière had a special fondness for the cello, and his Eight Duets for Violin and Cello were written in 1909 when he was teaching at Moscow’s Gnesin School of Music. (One of his private students was the 11-year-old Sergei Prokofiev.) Baker and Becktell will perform several of the duets on the NMPAS program. Although written during Glière’s time as a professor, their sophistication and technical challenges are clearly beyond the skills of most student performers.