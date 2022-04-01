A quintessentially American voice

How did a nice Jewish boy from Brooklyn whose parents were Lithuanian immigrants grow up to write music that captured the aspirational spirit of the American West? Jacquelyn Helin, one of New Mexico’s most accomplished and thoughtful pianists, examines this and other aspects of Aaron Copland’s career and music in a lecture-recital for Renesan Institute for Lifelong Learning on Thursday, April 7.
“I’ve thought a lot about what makes Aaron’s music that quintessentially American voice,” she says. “For me it’s the sound, not just the folk tunes and folk subjects. The sonority of his musical language has an aspirational quality through the wideness of the spacing and his unusual triad formations.”
When Helin thinks about Copland, it doesn’t just involve score playing and book reading. The two became friends shortly after she moved to New York in the late 1970s, and Copland very much admired her playing. “Symphony Space was doing these ‘Wall-to-Wall Concerts’ which were 13-hour marathons focused on a particular composer, in this case Aaron Copland, to honor his 80th birthday. They asked me to play his Piano Sonata from 1941 and put together a group to perform his Sextet for clarinet, strings, and piano that dates from a few years before the sonata. Aaron was there, and that was how we met.”
Helin’s program for Renesan includes three large-scale works, the sonata along with the Piano Variations (“It’s from 1930 and is generally considered one of his greatest pieces,” Helin says. “This will be the first time I’ve performed it!”) and an arrangement of his orchestral work El Salon Mexico. Copland paid an aspiring young composer-conductor named Leonard Bernstein $25 to write its solo piano version.
Copland’s Piano Sonata was commissioned by playwright Clifford Odets, with whom he had worked in the Group Theater during the 1930s. “Clifford loved Aaron’s music, and the sonata is dedicated to him,” Helin explains. “I fell in love with this in my early 20s. It’s monumental and beautiful, and a bit less gnarly than the Piano Variations. It’s emotionally compelling and it winds up in a very transcendental place at the end. Bernstein loved it, lots of pianists love it and love to play it, because it’s virtuosic, big, and satisfying.”
The composer wrote of it: “The Sonata lies somewhere between the Variations and Our Town [his score for the 1940 film]. One thinks of the sonata as dramatic — a kind of play being acted out with plenty of time for self-expression. It seems to me that my Piano Sonata follows that idea.” It’s an especially appropriate thought given the commissioner’s profession. Helin’s program will also include excerpts from Our Town, so attendees can hear the progression from variations to sonata to film score that Copland described.
Copland’s film work included Of Mice and Men (1939), The North Star (1943), The Red Pony (1949), and The Heiress (1939), with the last winning the Academy Award for best original score. Before his film career Copland had eked out a living from commissions, lecture-recitals, small fellowships, and private students. Film royalties changed his way of life not at all. “He had few material needs, and he lived like a monk, in this little studio apartment in the West 60s,” says Helin. “Aaron turned down a position at Juilliard because he didn’t want to take the time away from his composing.”
Helin’s presentation will no doubt include some personal anecdotes, but don’t expect to hear about scandalous escapades or prima donna tantrums. The man who wrote Fanfare for the Common Man spent his life supporting the common good, especially when it came to other composers, supporting their careers while viewing their work with critical honesty. “He was almost always unfailingly nice,” Helin says, “and he achieved so much in spite of it. Aaron let bad reviews and other setbacks just roll off him and he kept going. He was a nurturer and saw himself as part of a group of composers whose job was to put America on the classical music map.”
