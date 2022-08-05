Songs with a purpose: The Santa Fe Desert Chorale

Joshua Habermann conducting the Santa Fe Desert Chorale

The Santa Fe Desert Chorale opened its 2022 season with two programs — Pilgrimage, a survey of music from lands around the Mediterranean Sea, and Mystics & Mavericks, choral works “celebrating female sages and innovators, ancient and modern,” as the group described it. The concerts combined the chorale’s well-known virtues — thematically organized repertory and high performance quality — with one major revelation.

