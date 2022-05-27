What happens to child prodigies by the time they reach their late 20s? Caleb Teicher, a tap dancer, and Conrad Tao, a pianist, composer, and former violinist, are collaborating on ideas that may change the fields in which they have found so much early success.
Teicher, who uses they/them pronouns, won a Bessie award (the Oscars of the dance world) for outstanding performance at 17. In 2015, they started a dance company. In addition to working with Tao, they have choreographed for Regina Spektor on Broadway, Sister Aimee (streaming on Hulu), and collaborated with world-champion beatboxer Chris Celiz, the National Symphony Orchestra, and indie rocker Ben Folds. Caleb Teicher and Company has performed at the Joyce Theatre, Jacob’s Pillow, Lincoln Center OutOfDoors, and other major venues nationally.
Tao made his debut with the Utah Chamber Music Festival Orchestra at age 8. In 2008, Tao performed both Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor and Piano Concerto No. 1 in the same concert with the Miami Piano Festival Orchestra. He repeated that feat nine times the next year with the Symphony of the Americas in Boca Raton. While he was earning a bachelor’s degree in piano and composition from the Juilliard/Columbia University joint degree program, he toured the world, playing more than 75 recitals and symphony engagements. More recently, Tao premiered a new composition, a violin concerto for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performed by Stefan Jackiw in 2021.
At the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 27, the two friends will present “Counterpoint,” a “conversation of ideas.”
“We come from really different places,” Tao says. “We are looking to find a place where we are in dialogue.”
“More Forever,” a previous collaboration between Teicher and Tao, was an evening-length work for piano, seven dancers, electronics, and a 24-by-24-foot box of sand. “The initial idea was a vibe,” Teicher says. “My interest was to find a lightness, a softness, and a lyricism not usually afforded tap.
“We started out saying, ‘Let’s see if we can use our instruments to express moods, and let’s use sand.’”
“Counterpoint” was actually the idea of presenters who wanted to see Teicher and Tao on stage together, but couldn’t accommodate such a large, technically challenging collaboration as “More Forever” at their music venues. “I usually don’t love to work this way,” Tao says.
“There was a certain skepticism on my part,” adds Teicher. “I kept thinking, ‘I don’t know if it will be interesting.’”
Then came the pandemic. “We had two dates, which were both cancelled during lockdowns. Then the Library of Congress, one of our potential presenters, asked us to do the whole thing on video,” Tao says.
“I thought it sounded like a bad idea,” Teicher interjects.
“In a weird way, COVID changed the context. Video changed the perspective. It wasn’t just a ‘fun show,’” Tao says. “I suggested we take a more contemplative route. I kept imagining an audience watching on laptops in their homes, in their bedrooms. It was a weirdly intimate experience.”
On May 21, 2021, they had their first live version of “Counterpoint,” at the Orange County Philharmonic in Southern California. “It was early-on, just after vaccinations were allowing theaters to reopen. There was such an emotional response from the audience,” Tao says. “You could feel that we were all connected. We were all living together.”
“I’m used to putting on shows that are a lot more involved — with lighting and costumes, big bands, and lots of dancers,” Teicher says.
“‘Counterpoint’ feels like showing up and playing with a friend. It’s stripped-down, but it has turned out to be really fruitful for both Conrad and me,” they says. “When you watch audiences walk out filled with feelings and ideas and so much to talk about ... it makes you wonder why we didn’t think of it.”
“It’s a lot less stress and a lot more fun for us!” Tao adds.
A YouTube performance (youtu.be/0uJpeUPHLyI) of their video version of “Counterpoint” for the Library of Congress features a grand piano, a portable tap floor, and a backdrop of books as if in someone’s living room.
As Tao launches into the familiar melodies of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Teicher sits on a stool in the corner. When they get up to dance, there is an intense sense that they are listening, not performing. Their taps are like the rhythms of a jazz drummer — unobtrusive, playful. When they move, their body leans into steps and they stretch a leg out and reach into another set of percussive sounds looking almost off balance. The rhythmic underpinning of Gershwin’s music becomes clearer, but so does the luxurious “blueness” of the sounds. It’s not at all the performance you would expect.
“Tap dance uses two senses — sound, as well as movement,” Teicher says. “On its surface, the sound is straightforward, not pitched, like music. But what I am trying to show is a capacity for line and musicality, a maximum of sounds within a rather limited pitch range. I have to believe in the concept that what I am doing matters. That it communicates something. That my sounds also have a musical quality to them.”
“More Forever,” their collaboration with sand and dancers, was developed over a series of residencies in which Tao was in the studio with Teicher and the dancers every minute of the day. “Caleb would offer prompts like, ‘Let’s use swing rhythms,” Tao says. “I came up with my version of swing rhythms, which were really fast and changing, like video game sonics. The dancers would initially be disoriented, but then we would work things out. It was a co-writing experience.”
“We were younger and hadn’t formed our ‘usual way of doing things,’” Teicher says. “It wasn’t transactional — like you play 16 bars of this and then we dance that. It was a messier conversation. Everything was on the table. The process slowed us down and frustrated all of us. But it was an incredible learning experience.”
The Toronto Star wrote of the collaboration: “‘More Forever’ is a complex work of dance theatre. While buoyed by moments of exuberant joy, it is also intimately personal and many layered. Its reflective, occasionally almost melancholy undertow speaks to the fragility of human existence.”
One of the sections from “More Forever” will be performed on stage at the Lensic without the sand and other dancers. In addition to other duets, like “Rhapsody in Blue,” the artists will each present solos. Teicher calls their take on Mozart’s Rondo alla Turca by David Parker “manic;” they will also offer a very traditional piece, “The Coles and Bufalino Soft Shoe,” originally danced by pioneer tappers Honi Coles and Brenda Bufalino.
Tao’s solo moments will include the Valse from Schoenberg’s Five Piano Pieces, Opus 23. “This was the first fully 12-tone piece that Schoenberg ever wrote, but people expecting angry, paradigm-busting un-music may be surprised that those early pieces were all dances,” Tao says. He also will include Art Tatum’s Cherokee as a contrast to the previous piece. “Like Schoenberg, Tatum was a chromatic improviser and harmonic pioneer.” Braham’s Intermezzo, another solo piece to be performed by Tao, echoes the rhythms of a soft shoe dance.
“‘Counterpoint’” is quiet and different,” Teicher says. “It gives you space to decide what to feel about it. It’s about the two of us, our imaginations, and our sense of joy.” ◀
