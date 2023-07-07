062923_LS_Godfrey_1_RGB.jpg

Whiteboards experimental filmmaker Godfrey Reggio used when planning and organizing his 2022 film Once Within a Time  are on display at The Lena Wall installation under the name Yerf Dog Scripto. Photo Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Anyone who has watched one of Santa Fe experimental director Godfrey Reggio’s films — from 1982’s Koyaanisqatsi through last year’s Once Within a Time — knows that what comes out of his head can be a chaotic combination of challenging, breathtaking, and confounding.

What’s inside that head is more of a mystery — one that visitors to The Lena Wall can attempt to unravel in the coming months. There, four whiteboards Reggio used when planning and organizing Once Within a Time await exploration, each covered with words scrawled in black and red. Reggio used his own name as director of that film but is using the alternate title Yerf Dog Scripto for The Lena Wall installation.

Godfrey Reggio/ Yerf Dog Scripto of Santa Fe poses for a portrait at his home on June 29. The filmmaker still creates, but says he no longer has the physical energy to direct. Photo Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

