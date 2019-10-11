WHERE TO GO

Center for Contemporary Arts

1050 Old Pecos Trail

505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org

Jean Cocteau Cinema

418 Montezuma Ave.

505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com

Lensic Performing Arts Center

211 W. San Francisco St.

505-988-1234, lensic.org

The Screen

1600 St. Michael’s Drive

505-428-0209, ccasantafe.org

Violet Crown

1606 Alcaldesa St.

505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.