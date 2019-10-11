WHERE TO GO
Center for Contemporary Arts
1050 Old Pecos Trail
505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org
Jean Cocteau Cinema
418 Montezuma Ave.
505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com
Lensic Performing Arts Center
211 W. San Francisco St.
505-988-1234, lensic.org
The Screen
1600 St. Michael’s Drive
505-428-0209, ccasantafe.org
Violet Crown
1606 Alcaldesa St.
505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com
