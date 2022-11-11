'The Banshees of Inisherin': When old friendship goes violently awry

Brendan Gleeson reunites with director Martin McDonagh in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh has earned an adoring audience for his ability to find grace amid the grotesque. With films like In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, he’s been rapturously received for his auteurist signatures, which include extravagant profanity, wickedly caustic humor, and a penchant for putting his characters into alternately amusing and excruciating extremes.

In other words, McDonagh is a master world builder. Whether you want to live in those worlds for two hours of your only life is purely a matter of individual taste. For some, McDonagh’s soaring vernacular and tightrope balance of cruelty and humanism embody the finest values of the Irish literary tradition. Others (present company included) find the verbal pyrotechnics clever distractions from a facile, supremely ungenerous moral imagination. Put simply, some of us aren’t buying it.

