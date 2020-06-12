THE DAY THE SKY EXPLODED (1958)
it could be faulted for an excessive use of stock footage, a morte viene dallo spazio (Death Comes from Space) is a well-acted, well-written, and tension-filled early example of a disaster movie. Released in the United States as The Day the Sky Exploded and dubbed in English, it chronicles the events that beset the world after astronaut John McLaren (Paul Hubschmid) ejects himself from a malfunctioning atomic-powered rocket in space. McLaren makes it safely back to Earth, but the rocket keeps on going, flying headlong into an asteroid cluster. Dislodged from their orbits by the ensuing atomic explosion, the asteroids descend toward the planet en masse, causing tidal waves, extreme fluctuations in temperatures, and mass migrations of wildlife.
Most of the action takes place inside the space command center at the fictional Cape Shark in Australia as scientists race to find a solution to the growing threat. The film benefits from the claustrophobic setting. The panic inside and outside the facility is compellingly portrayed, as are the scenes where the scientists parley with bases around the globe to coordinate their efforts. As the stakes get higher, and the asteroids draw nearer, their desperation grows palpable. One scientist loses it entirely and tries to sabotage their efforts, believing that the imminent destruction of the world is preordained. It all culminates in a spectacular, explosive climax that expertly blends stock footage with convincing effects work.
Helmed by director Paolo Heusch and Italian horror maestro and cinematographer Mario Bava (weirdly credited as Mario Baja in the U.S. release), La morte viene dallo spazio is known as Italy’s first science fiction film. Look for Italian sci-fi and horror icon Giacomo Rossi Stuart (The Last Man on Earth) in an early screen role. Science fiction, not rated, 80 minutes, YouTube, Dailymotion. (Michael Abatemarco)
THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (1962)
A bombastic, right-wing politician with a tenuous grasp of facts and reality becomes the American president, thanks to communist-led election manipulation. It’s not a documentary about the 2016 campaign, it’s the premise for The Manchurian Candidate, director John Frankenheimer’s Cold War-era thriller. Frank Sinatra, Janet Leigh, and Laurence Harvey shared top billing, but the knockout performance was by Angela Lansbury as the sinister plot’s icy American mastermind. She’s planning to put in place “powers that will make martial law seem like anarchy,” but her endgame isn’t electing a conservative president, it’s leading a communist takeover of the country. Sinatra and Harvey play American soldiers in the Korean War who were captured by Russian troops and taken to Manchuria, where they were brainwashed to kill on command. Through a series of terrifying nightmares, Sinatra pieces together the truth, then frantically tries to deprogram Harvey before he pulls the trigger on the political assassination that will launch Lansbury’s plot. (Make sure you watch the 1962 version and not the tepid remake from 2004.) Thriller, PG-13, 126 minutes, Amazon Prime, HBO, iTunes, Santa Fe Public Library (Mark Tiarks)
MILDRED PIERCE (1945)
Of course, not every high-stakes tale involves the end of democracy, apple pie, and life as we know it. This film, based on James M. Cain’s bestselling novel, trolls through the ambitions and blindspots of the eponymous divorcee and single mother (a scrappy Joan Crawford) as she does what she has to do to support her two daughters. And, it seems, to make a life of her own. As the almost shimmering black-and-white film begins, Pierce’s conniving second husband, Monte Beragon (the wonderfully smug Zachary Scott), is shot dead by someone off-camera. “Mildred,” he groans as he dies. Did Pierce murder him? It seems like it, but director Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) and writer Ranald MacDougall sidestep that question by propelling their audience into her hardscrabble backstory. Thus begins a deeply satisfying rags-to-riches tale of Pierce’s good intentions and bad choices, starting with teenage daughter Veda (Ann Blyth), an enthusiastic social climber and stone-cold narcissist. (“It seems to me if you’re buying anything, it should be the best,” Veda says archly as she tries on a fancy dress her mother has scrimped to buy. “And this is definitely not the best. ... I wouldn’t be seen dead in this rag.”) As Pierce’s success grows, she becomes ever more determined to secure Veda’s love, giving the girl everything her heart desires and more. Bad move. Crawford, who was hoping for a comeback in Mildred Pierce, fittingly won an Oscar for her performance, probably the best of her long career. Great character actors Jack Carson and Eve Arden also appear. Like the story? Check out HBO’s significantly grimmer five-part series (2011), starring Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce, and Evan Rachel Wood. It’s worth watching just to see the incredible period sets and costumes. Crime/drama, not rated, 111 minutes, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Santa Fe Public Library (Tracy Mobley-Martinez)
REAL GENIUS (1985)
Fifteen-year-old Mitch Taylor (Gabriel Jarret) is a science prodigy recruited to study at a special school with others like him. His new roommate is Chris Knight (Val Kilmer), a handsome charmer suffering from a particularly irreverent form of senioritis that is alienating their smarmy professor, Jerry Hathaway (William Atherton). Hathaway, who is in the pocket of some nefarious weapons manufactures, has tasked his students with building a laser by the end of the semester. The young geniuses are actually being exploited for their skills, and the movie is about what they do when they figure out what’s really going on.
This endlessly witty ’80s classic has elements of a teen sex comedy, but Real Genius treads into major ethical quagmires like scientific achievement versus the common good, and personal glory versus the future of mankind. Chris must choose between violating his personal ethics in order to graduate and potentially preventing the government from having unlimited assassination powers, while also being an unlikely beacon of moral certainty for his classmates. Kilmer is in fine comedic form, delivering rapid-fire, zany one-liners, and every friendship and relationship in the movie crackles with energy, including an incredibly sweet love story between Mitch and the somewhat hyperactive Jordan (Michelle Meyrink). Real Genius is a timeless antidote to cynicism, with so much goodwill that it literally explodes in its famously triumphant, popcorn-based final scene. Comedy, rated PG, 108 minutes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, IMDb TV, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube (Jennifer Levin)
