'Vengeance' is a startlingly good first film

B.J. Novak, foreground, produced, wrote, directed, and stars in Vengeance, a sharp black comedy about America.

The movie Vengeance — a black comedy about cultural arrogance, the opioid crisis, guns, storytelling, and the need to, well, get even — marks the feature debut of writer-director-producer B.J. Novak (best known as a writer, director, producer, and ensemble cast member of The Office).

To call Novak’s first feature auspicious would not be wrong, but it’s more than that. Vengeance is an arrestingly smart, funny, and affecting take on a slice of the American zeitgeist, one in which both the divisions between and connections with our fellow citizens are brought into sharp relief. It’s a terrific yarn, both provocative and entertaining, which might only surprise those who aren’t familiar with Novak’s best-selling children’s book, The Book With No Pictures.

