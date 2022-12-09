Uncharted Waters: Christmas with The Pope of Trash

John Waters

 Greg Gorman

You can love Christmas. You can hate Christmas. But you can never, ever escape Christmas.

Counterculture filmmaker and Baltimore icon John Waters shared that holiday observation and numerous others in his trademark staccato style in advance of his Monday, Dec. 12, one-man show at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. There, he will regale the audience with yule tales both real and embellished, consulting only the notes stored in his head.

