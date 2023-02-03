True crime in the French style

Kayije Kagame (left) as Rama and Salimata Kamate as Odile in a scene from Alice Diop’s debut film, Saint Omer.

A young woman leaves her baby on the beach, expecting the sea to wash her away. Was it cold-blooded murder or the behavior of a depressed person who didn’t know what she was doing? This is the basic premise of the true-crime story at the heart of Saint Omer, a critically celebrated, often-riveting, but aesthetically frustrating French film.

Rama (Kayije Kagame) is a novelist of Senegalese extraction at work on her second book — a retelling of the Madea myth through the lens of the aforementioned crime. Rama has a white boyfriend we don’t get to know, two sisters, and a mother she resents — information delivered in naturalistic scenes with little dialogue. She travels from Paris to Saint Omer to observe the trial of the accused: Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanda), a Senegalese student who came to France to become a philosopher but ended up the pregnant mistress of a much older white man.

Popular in the Community