'Don't Worry Darling': Trouble in a 'Twilight Zone'-adjacent paradise
Merrick Morton

The advance hype for Don’t Worry Darling has been so incessant — from director Olivia Wilde’s location-turned-relationship with her leading man, Harry Styles, to a Kabuki-like feud with her lead actress, Florence Pugh, and something involving Chris Pine and Styles at the recent Venice Film Festival — that it’s easy to forget there’s an actual movie at the center of it all. A movie that’s not a disaster, but not particularly distinguished; a movie that, in the end, will wind up being as forgettable as its own bizarre publicity.

Don’t Worry Darling opens at a party in the sleekly appointed living room of a 1950s tract home, where Alice Chambers (Pugh) and her husband, Jack (Styles), are entertaining their neighbors with copious amounts of booze, cigarettes, and slinky dancing set to Ray Charles’ “Night Time Is the Right Time.”

