'Tricks' a treat for bridge buffs

The Queen’s Gambit has given us an inside look at the cutthroat world of competitive chess and now Dirty Tricks promises to do the same for bridge.
This new documentary from director Daniel Sivan traces the rise and fall of Israeli superstar Lotan Fisher, who mastered the game at an early age. After sweeping to a series of stunning victories, Fisher was accused of cheating in 2015 by Norwegian grand master Boye Brogeland, a former teammate. The European Bridge League believed Brogeland’s claim and banished Fisher from its events for five years.
Dirty Tricks presents the evidence but leaves it to viewers to decide whether Fisher is guilty, according to Marcia Torobin, director of the Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival, which is presenting the film locally.
It screens at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at The Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail ($10, 505-216-0672, santafejff.org). It’s also available to stream online Nov. 21-27 from the festival website.
