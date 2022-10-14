'The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry': Too much story, not enough life

Kunal Nayyar and Lucy Hale can’t quite salvage a film that has too much story and not enough life.

Set in a small independent bookstore and centering on its proprietor, a curmudgeonly widower, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry is permeated by love. Not the romantic kind — although there is a little of that, too — but mostly the love of reading, writing, thinking about, and talking about books.

“A place without a bookstore is not a place,” someone says when the existence of the film’s bookstore setting is threatened. If that sentiment makes you smile (guilty), or even jump up, pump your fist, and shout “right on,” this movie already has a leg up.

