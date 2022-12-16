'Spoiler Alert': This tear-jerker earns its tissues

The romantic fact-based dramedy Spoiler Alert stars Ben Aldridge (left) and Jim Parsons. 

As an ending, happily ever after works in love stories. In real life, it’s more often just the beginning. The real story comes after Cinderella starts to notice that the prince is pathologically incapable of putting his socks in the hamper, or when Beast notices that Beauty can’t tell the difference between recycling and trash. In the movie Spoiler Alert, happily ever after is what happens only after the foundation of a relationship gets chipped away at by resentment and stress and distance.

Based on entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir, the film tracks the relationship between Michael (Jim Parsons) and his photographer husband Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) from its beginning to its sad end, which is more than hinted at in the book’s subtitle.

