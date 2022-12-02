The season's buzziest films

With the turning of the leaves, there’s another indication of seasonal change: Movies are about to get better — or at least bigger.
The fall/holiday season is when studios traditionally trot out their Oscar hopefuls — along with, for reasons I can’t explain, dueling Pinocchios. (A live-action adaptation with Tom Hanks came out on Disney Plus in September, and Guillermo del Toro’s entry arrives on Netflix on Dec. 9. But wait, you say: Wasn’t there just another Pinocchio at Christmastime 2020? Why, yes. Yes, there was.)
This year, women are taking center stage in a number of films, including She Said, a fact-based tale of #MeToo reporting; Nanny, a horror-infused immigrant tale by Nikyatu Jusu; Women Talking, based on real-life rapes in a Mennonite community; and the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
But there’s another, more meta theme of movies about movies this year. From Bardo (about a filmmaker in a midlife crisis) to Babylon (set in the early days of Hollywood), and from Empire of Light (centering on workers in an English seaside cinema) to The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age saga), this season’s offerings focus on filmmakers holding up a mirror to themselves.
Opening dates are subject to change, and some films may not screen in Santa Fe.
Women Talking
(December TBD, rated PG-13)
Starring: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley,
Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, Frances McDormand
Trailer: youtu.be/pD0mFhMqDCE
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sarah Polley (Away From Her) wrote and directed this adaptation of fellow Canadian Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel about rapes that took place within an ultraconservative religious farming community — itself inspired by real events uncovered more than 10 years ago in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia. The film’s title is said to be an apt description of the film, the bulk of which takes place in a hayloft as the women discuss the limited options that are before them: forgive and forget the menfolk’s crimes, leave the community forever and forsake eternal salvation, or stay and fight.
Talking point: The movie passes the Bechdel Test by every measure, arguably save one: The conversation pointedly revolves around the misdeeds of men — but it is a conversation that, arguably, needs to be had.
Emancipation
(Friday, Dec. 2, R)
Starring: Will Smith, Ben Foster
Trailer: youtu.be/wafyhTpWpUs
The release of this fact-based Civil War saga about the flight of a man (Smith) from slavery in Louisiana — widely considered an Oscar contender — became uncertain in the wake of Smith’s Oscar-ceremony slap of host Chris Rock. After the actor was banned from all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events, most notably the Oscars ceremony itself, for the next 10 years, there were questions: Can the star and producer of Emancipation be nominated if he cannot attend the ceremony? (Apparently.) Will he be nominated? Who knows, but reaction after an intimate Los Angeles screening last month that included Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Kenya Barris, and A$AP Rocky was glowing. “I’m still haunted by Emancipation,” Perry wrote on his Instagram story. “It’s truly powerful, moving and captivating.” Available Dec. 9 on Apple TV Plus.
Talking point: The film was inspired by photos of an enslaved man known as “Whipped Peter,” taken in 1863 during a Union Army medical examination and first published in Harper’s Weekly. One photo, dubbed The Scourged Back, became one of the most widely circulated images of slavery, eventually contributing to a groundswell of public opposition to the practice.
Empire of Light
(Dec. 9, R)
Starring: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth,
Toby Jones
Trailer: youtu.be/HdMPTgYi-0w
Filmmaker Sam Mendes turns his attention from the World War I of his Oscar-nominated 1917 to the early 1980s with Empire of Light, a poetic meditation on lost souls centering on two workers in an English seaside cinema. The central relationship is a romance between Colman’s Hilary, the middle-aged duty manager who has an apparent mood disorder, and Ward’s Stephen, an aspiring architecture student. Against the backdrop of Britain’s racist skinhead movement, Stephen, who is Black, and Hilary, who is white, forge a tender and unexpected connection.
Talking point: Mendes has said that Colman’s character was inspired by his mother. “It was very personal,” he told Reuters. “It really was stimulated by memories from my childhood of growing up around someone who was mentally falling apart and yet somehow heroically was also bringing me up at the same time. So it is a love letter to her and to the courage of people struggling with mental illness.”
Spoiler Alert
(Dec. 9, PG-13)
Starring: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Sally Field, Bill Irwin
Trailer: youtu.be/G9qIwkAi_Zk
Based on a 2017 memoir by TV columnist Michael Ausiello, Spoiler Alert is a romantic dramedy (call it a rom-dram) about Ausiello’s relationship with his late husband, Kit Cowan. Helmed by Michael Showalter (director of the Oscar-winning The Eyes of Tammy Faye and the Oscar nominee The Big Sick), the movie stars Parsons as Ausiello, Aldridge as Cowan, and Field and Irwin as Cowan’s parents.
Talking point: “Savage Love” sex columnist Dan Savage makes his screenwriting debut here, alongside TV writer David Marshall Grant.
Avatar: The Way of Water
(Dec. 16, PG-13)
Starring: Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
How long have we been waiting for the sequel to the 2009 hit Avatar? Technically, since 2006, when filmmaker James Cameron first dropped the suggestion that he would like to make sequels to the film (mind you, a film that hadn’t even been made yet). In 2010, after it became a bona fide hit, Cameron confirmed that there would be follow-ups. (Yes, plural. Avatar 3 is already in the works.) What took him so long? Cameron had to wait for technology to catch up to his vision. Returning to the planet of Pandora, repository of the ore Unobtainium — the dumbest name, by the way — the new film finds the Marine Jake Sully (Worthington) trying to live out his life peacefully with the blue-skinned extraterrestrial Na’vi Neytiri (Saldana).
Talking point: Avatar: The Way of Water was filmed using a souped-up version of a technology known as high frame rate. (Anyone remember that from The Hobbit?) Called TrueCut Motion, it “provides all the advantages of sharp high frame rate for high-resolution fast action without sacrificing the cinematic feel,” according to its developers.
The Son
(Dec. 16, PG-13)
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Zen McGrath, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins
Trailer: youtu.be/SJWRY4DzoAQ
“With The Son, Florian Zeller Wants to Make Audiences Uncomfortable.” That’s the headline on Vanity Fair‘s interview with French novelist-turned-playwright-turned-filmmaker Florian Zeller, who, with Christopher Hampton, won an Oscar last year for the screenplay of The Father, adapted from Zeller’s play. (They’re both part of a trilogy of plays, along with The Mother.) Jackman and Dern play the divorced parents of a troubled teenager (McGrath) struggling with depression. It’s not for the faint of heart.
Talking point: Hopkins, who won an acting Oscar for his performance in The Father, plays another, very different father in The Son: the emotionally aloof parent to Jackman’s Peter, reminding us that every father is also someone’s son.
The Whale
(Dec. 16, R)
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau
Trailer: youtu.be/D30r0CwtIKc
The backlash was swift after images of Fraser first appeared online — in prosthetic fat makeup — as a reclusive English teacher struggling with obesity as he tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sink). Though happy to see the actor’s comeback in Darren Aronofsky’s drama (adapted by Samuel D. Hunter from his play of the same name), many weren’t happy about what looked like exploitation. Early reviews have been mixed, with some praising Fraser’s performance while criticizing the use of a fat suit. The Independent captured the collective ambivalence, calling The Whale, which garnered Aronofsky three prizes at the Venice Film Festival, both “effective” and “grossly manipulative.”
Talking point: Fraser defended the use of the suit, which added 300 pounds and required six hours to get into, telling Newsweek that he himself is “not a small man. I don’t know what the metric is to qualify to play the role. I only know that I had to give as honest a performance as I can.”
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
(Dec. 21, not yet rated)
Starring: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders
Trailer: youtu.be/9tfemzaMkoU
Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten tackles the life story of another music sensation (after Queen’s Freddie Mercury): New Jersey choir-girl-turned-pop-superstar Whitney Houston, played by English actress Ackie, a BAFTA winner for her role in the Netflix series “The End of the F---ing World.” There’s plenty of built-in drama here. Tucci plays record producer Clive Davis, who signed Houston to Arista Records in 1983 at the age of 19, becoming a kind of Svengali to the young singer. (Note: Davis also produced this film.) And Sanders plays Houston’s husband, Bobby Brown, with whom she shared a crippling drug addiction during their turbulent 14-year marriage.
Talking point: Apparently, there’s still no one who can belt it like Whitney. Recordings of Houston’s singing voice will be been used in place of Ackie’s.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
(Dec. 21, PG)
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/xgZLXyqbYOc
Exactly how many lives does this cat have? That’s the question, literally and figuratively, in this latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s long-running Shrek franchise. Puss (voice of Banderas) has used up all of his lives as the film gets underway, but he’s been granted a reprieve: a chance to restore the ones he’s lost if he can find the mythical Last Wish. Reuniting with Hayek’s cat burglar (and love interest) Kitty Softpaws, our hero sets off on an antic adventure, pursued by characters from various fairy tales.
Talking point: Puss in Boots, I wrote in 2011, was “almost shockingly good,” thanks in large part to the talented voice cast (and perhaps also lowered expectations). This cast features Pugh as Goldilocks, Mulaney as Jack Horner, and Colman and Winstone as Mama and Papa Bear.
Babylon
(Dec. 23, not yet rated)
Starring: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart
Trailer: youtu.be/t7HT83wkVss
Set in 1920s Hollywood, as the Silent Era was on the way out, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon spins a raucous, fictionalized tale around Robbie’s starlet Nellie LaRoy; Pitt’s movie star Jack Conrad (said to be loosely based on John Gilbert); and Calva’s Manny Torres, an up-and-comer, born in the United States to Mexican immigrants, with his eye on fame. Although the film’s sprawling cast — including Chloe Fineman, Flea, Lukas Haas, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Eric Roberts, Katherine Waterston, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde — features some playing real people (e.g., Minghella’s Irving Thalberg), the story, Chazelle has said, is “mostly” made up.
Talking point: Chazelle told Variety that he took inspiration from such films as Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, Robert Altman’s Nashville, and The Godfather — “old-school epics that managed, through a handful of characters, to convey a society changing.”
Living
(Jan. 6, PG-13)
Starring: Bill Nighy
Trailer: youtu.be/w1IYxAIGZ_A
The story of a terminally ill man (Nighy) taking stock of his life and realizing that he hasn’t really lived, Living has deep roots. First came Leo Tolstoy’s 1886 novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich, which was the inspiration for the 1952 film Ikiru by Akira Kurosawa. (Ikiru is also said to have been the inspiration for Biutiful by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.) This new film, a direct remake of Kurosawa’s, is written by Kazuo Ishiguro, whose books have been made into movies before (The Remains of the Day, Never Let Me Go), but who returns to screenwriting for the first time in 17 years.
Talking point: Set in London in the 1950s and directed by the South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus, whose Moffie charted the struggles of a closeted gay soldier, Living has all the DNA of an “exquisitely sad” drama of repression and regret, to quote the Guardian‘s assessment. ◀