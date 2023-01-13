The primal wound

A group of misfits find family in Hirokazu Koreeda’s unexpectedly heartwarming road movie about baby sellers.

On a stormy night, a young woman abandons her infant son at a church’s “baby drop box.” When she regrets her decision and returns the next day to get him, she suspects he’s being trafficked on the black market. She then joins forces with the criminals in this road movie about three very flawed people and what drives them to care for one another.

They travel from city to city, village to village, in search of the highest bidder, all the while taking excellent care of the adorable baby. Though the mother is a little distant, they all seem to fall in together naturally as a family.

