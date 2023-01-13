The primal wound

On a stormy night, a young woman abandons her infant son at a church’s “baby drop box.” When she regrets her decision and returns the next day to get him, she suspects he’s being trafficked on the black market. She then joins forces with the criminals in this road movie about three very flawed people and what drives them to care for one another.
They travel from city to city, village to village, in search of the highest bidder, all the while taking excellent care of the adorable baby. Though the mother is a little distant, they all seem to fall in together naturally as a family.
Written and directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, Broker revels in slowly uncovering character motivations and periodically fooling the audience with narrative loop-de-loos. You don’t learn everything at once, and your loyalties are continually pushed and pulled in a way that can at times feel like a game. Is So-young (Lee Ji-eun) a desperate single mother, an irresponsible sex worker, or a standard-issue psychopath? Is Sang-hyeon (Song Kang-ho of Parasite) a powerful underworld baby-broker, a broke dry cleaner, or a man trying to atone for his past? And Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won), a baby-stealing sad sack, might just make someone a wonderful husband. Koreeda creates characters who are many things at once and capable of constant change. In the end, no scores are kept.
Broker is quite sad throughout, but its edges glimmer with silliness. A subplot about two female police detectives tracking the baby brokers is equal parts comedy and drama. The women have the classic old cop-schools-rookie cop dynamic (at least, at first). They sit on stakeout for days on end, quietly bickering about morality.
The movie’s implicit message is that these two poles — sadness and silliness — constitute much of the human condition. But humans long for connection, and the most profound connection of all is between parent and child. You don’t forget being abandoned, even if you don’t remember your mother. And you don’t forget leaving your child, even if your child is better off without you. Children just want to belong to someone.
The performances are naturalistic, and though there isn’t a lot of talking, the movie is dialogue driven. Broker has the distinct flavor of an American independent film from the 1990s, captured in the overall pacing and editing, as well an in actor closeups when each character has their personal revelatory moments.
These stylistic allusions are confirmed when one of the detectives directly references the fractured yet overlapping narrative structure of P.T. Anderson’s Magnolia (1999), an infamously heightened take on human frailty. Broker is a much quieter, less cynical movie, but its emphasis on the deep wounds of childhood is the same. In Magnolia, all the parent-child relationships are broken. Broker attempts to mend what has frayed and rebuild what has shattered, even if the fixes are imperfect.