Period drama, rated PG, 122 minutes, Violet Crown, 3 chiles
Jane Austen’s Emma is given a charming, sprightly adaptation by Autumn de Wilde, a director of music videos making her feature film debut with novelist-turned-screenwriter Eleanor Catton’s lively, faithful script.
The story of a young woman whom Austen — and the movie — introduces as “handsome, clever and rich,” and, at almost 21, endowed with “very little to distress or vex her,” may not be as definitive as the all-caps rendering of the film’s title preferred by Focus Features: EMMA. (The period, like a petulant foot stomp, is said to be part of the title.) But it’s a more than serviceable pleasure, for fans of Austen’s 19th-century comedy of manners and romantic misunderstanding.
The description of Emma Woodhouse listed above is not the way that the character — played with effortless appeal by Anya Taylor-Joy — sees herself. Rather, Emma calls herself “improper, inconsiderate, indelicate, irrational, unfeeling, vain and arrogant.” Of course, it takes most of the movie before Emma, whose borderline meddlesome matchmaking is the engine that fuels this tale, comes to that realization.
The truth about our heroine lies somewhere in between. Yes, Emma may be handsome and rich, but it’s her cleverness that’s up for debate. And she may be all of those bad things too, but only momentarily. We forgive Emma and her flaws. And, frankly, her young heart is so in the right place — or close enough to it — that she deserves to be forgiven for them.
The film is bookended by two weddings. (I’ll give you three guesses as to whose marriage closes out this story, and the first two don’t count.) Encouraged by her success in fixing up her former governess (Gemma Whelan) with a neighbor (Rupert Graves), Emma sets about to engineer a love match for her friend Harriet (Mia Goth). Of course, Emma is single, too — and something of a catch — which only complicates things.
There are, at various points, four potential candidates in play: the handsome tenant farmer Robert Martin (Connor Swindells); the airhead local vicar Philip Elton (Josh O’Connor); the foppish ne’er-do-well Frank Churchill (Callum Turner); and the level-headed, sigh-worthy George Knightley (Johnny Flynn). Each of these men becomes, in one way or another, entangled with the affections of either Harriet or Emma — and sometimes both — thanks in no small part to Harriet’s own naivete and in large part to Emma’s bad misreading of all the romantic signs.
It’s pretty obvious to us who deserves whom, just not to anyone on-screen.
And that screen is filled with some pretty entertaining characters, including Emma’s hypochondriacal father. Bill Nighy, who communicates what Mr. Woodhouse is feeling (mostly annoyance and a chill in the air) with little beyond eye rolls and tiny snorts, heads up a colorful supporting cast of British character actors that also features the wonderful Miranda Hart (Spy). To the title role, Taylor-Joy brings a spirited, slightly otherworldly charisma: part wide-eyed, 19th-century Valley Girl and part gimlet-eyed Cupid-on-a-mission.
Of course, there is never really any doubt that all who are seeking love — or marriage — will find it here, in this slight but satisfying romantic roundelay, whose delights are not limited to empire-waist dresses, elaborate hats, and scenes of the English countryside that appear to be straight out of an Adam Buck painting. “Everyone has their level,” says Mr. Elton, alluding to the subtleties of class, wealth, upbringing, intellect, taste, beauty, and manners that go into picking a mate. An idiot deserves an idiot, in other words, and a heroine her hero.
Love may or may not make the world go round, but Austen’s trick — repeated here by de Wilde — is in making us believe, for a minute, that matters of the heart matter more than anything else on Earth.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.