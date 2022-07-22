There are many questions a person might ask after watching the trailer of the new Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

What’s going on with the Fleabag asides? Did the term “exes” actually exist in early-1800s Britain? And is Dakota Johnson’s bright-eyed, irreverent Anne Elliot a brilliantly modern depiction or a blasphemous crime?

But for me, there’s a different question I’ve been obsessed with for the past two years.

Popular in the Community