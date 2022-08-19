Sweaty palms and a bad screenplay at 2,000 feet

Two daredevils are stranded at the top of a remote TV tower in Fall.

If sweaty palms were the sole measure of a film’s greatness, then the thriller Fall, which centers on two young women stranded atop a rickety, decommissioned, 2,000-foot-tall TV tower in the middle of nowhere — on a platform not much wider than a cafe table for two — may be some kind of masterpiece.

And while the dialogue is pretty spartan, including many iterations of “Are you OK?” and “It’s OK,” punctuated by periodic swearwords, the cinematography is suitably, almost sweepingly acrophobic.

Popular in the Community