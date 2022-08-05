Supporting cast outshines the marquee names

DC League of Super-Pets

These days, it goes without saying that an animated movie needs a stellar voice cast. So you might be forgiven for thinking that the talent heard in DC League of Super-Pets — including Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as talking dogs — is simple stunt casting.

But like any good team-up, the rote but charming Super-Pets, in which Johnson plays Superman's dog Krypto and Hart a boxer-Chihuahua mix named Ace, understands the value of a deep bench. Johnson's and Hart's A-list status (and bickering banter, previously showcased in Central Intelligence and the Jumanji movies) may be the film's draw, along with the appearance of several human DC Comics characters. But it's the contributing vocal shenanigans of Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna, and a riotous Natasha Lyonne, as a menagerie of other animals, that save the film from the clutches of evil predictability.

