Streamers' delight: Studios move first-run films to your home theater

As cinemas close, studios and distributors are rushing theatrical releases to streamers and on-demand video services weeks and months ahead of schedule. Art house and blockbuster films alike are now available for home viewing. Get your own licorice and popcorn.
Available now
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): aka Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey An antihero with flair, Harley Quinn originated in 1990s Batman cartoons and spun off into comics and the messy Suicide Squad film. Now, she, and an all-female team of butt-kickers, get their own shoot-’em-up romp. Margot Robbie stars. Warner Bros. released the film early for VOD purchase. Superhero action, rated R, 109 minutes. $19.99.
Bloodshot: If anyone needed more evidence that Vin Diesel is indestructible, enter this comic book adaptation in which the Fast & Furious actor is blown to pieces and reassembles himself in a big blob of blood after coming back from the dead. Drama-fantasy, rated PG-13, 109 minutes, $19.99.
Corpus Christi : Violent offender Daniel discovers religion in a Warsaw prison, but it’s not enough to erase his past. Fate, though, delivers Daniel a chance to preach when townsfolk in new his new home mistake him for their new pastor. Polish. Drama, 2019,116 minutes. Available via Violet Crown virtual cinema. $12.99 for three-day rental.
EMMA.: In this re-envisioning of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, Anya Taylor-Joy plays the title character. Young Emma has an eye for matchmaking and a talent for interrupting the lives of others. Period drama, rated PG, 124 minutes, $19.99.
The Hunt: A dozen people wake up one day to discover that they have become part of a violent game. Wealthy ‘elites’ are hunting these average people for sport. One of the targets, though, takes matters into her own hands as the hunters become the hunted. Horror-satire, rated R, 115 minutes, $19.99.
The Invisible Man: Universal Studios and Blumhouse Productions reimagine the classic horror film as a modern-day thriller. Elisabeth Moss stars as a woman whose ex-husband mysteriously takes his own life. Soon, though, Moss starts to suspect that he’s not really dead. Horror-sci-fi-thriller, rated R, 124 minutes, $19.99.
Just Mercy: Michael B. Jordan headlines in this adaptation of a true story about a recent law school graduate who travels to Alabama in 1989 and takes the case of a death row inmate who may be wrongfully convicted. As Bryan Stevenson, Jordan confronts a legal system hesitant to accept his findings and the specter of racism in the South. Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx co-star in the film. Just Mercy is available a month earlier than originally slated. Legal drama, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, $19.99.
The Way Back: Ben Affleck plays an alcoholic with a life on the brink. The opportunity to coach his alma mater’s high school basketball team gives him a shot at redemption. Gavin O’Connor, responsible for the sports-centric films Miracle and Warrior, directs. Drama, rated R, 108 minutes, $19.99.
The Wild Goose Lake: In this stylized Chinese noir, a gangster offs a police officer and then has to go on the run. He hides out in the Wuhan Province (of all places) where he meets a beautiful woman who only adds to his troubles. Chinese. Action drama, 2019, 110 minutes. Violet Crown virtual cinema. $12.99 for three-day rental.
Available April 3
Onward: Pixar reimagines the world as a home for mythical and fantastic creatures, a few of whom get stuck with very human problems. Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voice elf brothers who take their old van and go in search of magic. Animation, drama fantasy, rated PG, 102 minutes, $19.99. Available for purchase and on Disney+.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.