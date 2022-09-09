Steve Carell treats 'The Patient' in stellar serial killer drama

The Patient

As far as cages go, the one confining Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) could be far less comfortable. He’s got his own sunlit room, with a clean, homey bed that could easily sleep two and a nightstand that holds his heart medicine, as well as his foot-fungus treatment. He’s got a wide, calming view of the greenery just outside, courtesy of the glass sliding doors opposite the bed, and above his head floats an adorable, cloud-shaped lamp that offers a touch of childlike whimsy. There can’t be any complaints about the food — takeout from the finest restaurants in town, chosen with care by someone with reason to know the best places to eat.

But Alan is also shackled to the floor by his ankle, and forced to provide psychotherapy to his captor Sam (Domhnall Gleeson), a serial killer who no longer wants to kill.

