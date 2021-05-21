The Dovetail Orchestra returns after a two-year hiatus to present live musical accompaniment for the film program Resounding Silents. The orchestra partners with SITE Santa Fe for the presentation, providing an array of original scores for a night of silent shorts directed by women. The films range from the early years of cinema into the 21st century, highlighting the work of directors Germaine Dulac, Cleo Madison, Lotte Reiniger, and Maya Deren. The program includes contemporary shorts by Deborah Fort and other local filmmakers. Dovetail’s performance will be composed mainly of female musicians, and they’ll present new material prior to the start of the screenings. The event takes place at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the Motorama at the Santa Fe Downs (27475 W. Frontage Road, Santa Fe). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is an all-ages event. Purchase tickets ($2 through $12) at holdmyticket.com/event/373171.
Sound and vision: Dovetail Orchestra scores short films by female directors
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
