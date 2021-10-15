Soulmates for order in 'I’m Your Man'

Tom is a humanoid robot designed to fulfill Alma’s every romantic need. He’ll live in her apartment for three weeks, while she evaluates his ability to make her happy. In this award-winning German film, she’s a scientist in need of research funds, and this job pays. As someone who works with communication and ancient cultures, she must also offer an opinion on whether foisting these creatures on society is ethically sound. As humanoids integrate, will they have the same rights as regular people?
The immediate conflict: Alma (Maren Eggert) isn’t interested in a mate, and she’s repulsed by the idea of warming up to a machine. She’s just doing this for the money. Tom (Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey) is tirelessly eager to please.
Based on a story by Emma Braslavsky, I’m Your Man is a romance that aggressively eschews corniness. No one rushes to the airport to dramatically confess their love, and whenever Tom’s algorithms offer Alma trite romantic lines, she rolls her eyes.
The movie’s sci-fi conceit plays out like Hermann Hesse wrote an episode of The X-Files, a perception enhanced by Eggert’s resemblance to actor Gillian Anderson. Eggert’s performance contains Agent Scully’s tight-lipped skepticism and the earthy sexuality of Dr. Jean Milburn in Sex Education.
Alma is the kind of woman who men perpetually accused of taking life too seriously. But Tom takes Alma seriously, which she ultimately can’t resist. He is particularly understanding of her sadness over a past relationship, his sharp analysis of which indicates just how much our individual baggage often blinds us to basic emotional truths.
Much of the movie’s humor is in watching Tom learn to be more natural in his expressions and the way he responds to Alma — and watching her take him in. She is the “straight man” in this comedy partnership, and his comedy is very subtle. He begins the movie looking slightly plastic and just a little too handsome to be real.
By the end, he offers the effortless charm of a mid-career Cary Grant. As his programming responds in real time to what Alma thinks and feels, he develops a wicked sense of humor, as well as the ability to rebuff Alma when she treats him poorly. You can feel her attraction to him deepen, even as she becomes increasingly cynical about a relationship with no tension.
It’s not really Tom standing up to her, or even Tom having sex with her, she insists. In reality, she’s just talking to herself.
The movie poses important ethical questions, even if they are mostly brought up in the final scenes, in voiceover, as Alma prepares her report.
Comedy/romance/sci-fi, rated R, 105 minutes, in German with subtitles, Violet Crown, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV/iTunes, Vudu, 3.5 chiles
