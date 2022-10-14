Ruth Stone’s poems are accessible, emotional, and funny, and they often tell compelling narratives. But they are also personal.

In Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind, a film in the documentary category at this year’s Santa Fe International Film Festival (Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Oct. 23), director Nora Jacobson (The Hanji Box) peers with intimate access into the life of an iconic American poet. Stone (1915-2011) was known for infusing her poems with allusions to the natural sciences and associated imagery. After the death of her husband, she retreated to a home in rural Vermont, and it became an intellectual center for poets and students.

Season of cinema: A 'new' old festival returns

Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind
Season of cinema: A 'new' old festival returns

Return to Seoul

Popular in the Community