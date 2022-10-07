Not-so-great 'The Good House' plays like an alcoholism-themed rom-com

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline star in The Good House, an adaptation of author Ann Leary’s 2013 bestseller.

Remember back when alcoholism was a punchline?

The Good House doesn’t exactly hark back to the days of comic Foster Brooks, whose broadly slapstick “drunk” act was a comedy staple of the 1970s, but Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of a woman with a drinking problem in the film is for the most part too cute for comfort.

Popular in the Community