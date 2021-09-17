In the mid-1970s, the psychologist Bruno Bettelheim wrote The Uses of Enchantment, in which he analyzed fairy tales and folk tales as vehicles for children to process deep-seated impulses and anxieties. Cinderella, the latest adaptation of the centuries-old rags-to-riches story, is far less interested in enchantment than in dismantling the entire sexist, classist racket.
In this jukebox musical-slash-feminist manifesto, the lowly servant girl (Camila Cabello) now nurtures dreams of entrepreneurship, not marriage and the prince of her dreams (Nicholas Galitzine). Even the wicked stepmother (Idina Menzel) is no longer a rival but a sister under the skin, her cruelty a function of a flawed and oppressive system.
If that sounds more worthy than fun, writer-director Kay Cannon strives to package Cinderella’s most heavy-handed revisionism within a pop pastiche. The result is a movie that is strident, sassy, and silly, its long-ago-far-away aesthetic clashing purposefully with present-day lingo. “So, we good? ‘Cause I’ve got a thing,” Galitzine’s Prince Robert snarks at his father, King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan). Later, when Fab G — a wish-granting sprite played with campy playfulness by Billy Porter — transforms Ella’s modest house dress and apron into a stunning gown, the moment is punctuated with a “Yas, future queen, yas!”
Such is the quippy, strenuously irreverent sensibility of Cinderella, which for all its knowing, self-referential ’tude can’t help but feel like it’s trying too hard. As if Ella’s (continually thwarted) desires to open a dress shop in the market square weren’t aspirational enough, Cannon has given Robert a sister named Gwen (Tallulah Greive), who is far more competent to assume the throne . Meanwhile, Queen Beatrice (Minnie Driver) spends most of the movie establishing the groundwork for a climactic celebration scene that dials the anachronistic dissonance up to 11.
Amid the manic efforts to prove its I’m-hip-I-get-it bona fides, Cinderella has its bright spots. Cabello does a capable job in her feature film debut. Although Menzel brings a pained stiffness to her scenes, her pipes are still impressive, especially when she’s joined by her character’s vain and vapid daughters, played by Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer.
There’s an imaginative mash-up during the ball that makes not just for felicitous harmonies but some fun choreography. Of course, that life-changing event ends quite differently than the one remembered by a generation raised on Lesley Ann Warren mooning and crooning . Ella has come to network, not snag a husband. As she tells Robert when he decides to make her his future bride, she’s not any more interested in being confined to a royal box than to a basement. Oh, snap! ◀
Fantasy, rated PG, 113 minutes, Amazon Prime, 2 chiles
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.