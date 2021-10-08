Kaylee is a champion Indigenous boxer whose teenage sister has gone missing. Kaylee is sure she’s been trafficked into sexual slavery, and she has a plan to track her back. But there’s no proof Kaylee (Kali Reis, who co-wrote the screenplay with director Josef Kubota Wladyka) is right, because she an off-and-on heroin user and willing to take on armed men twice her size.
It’s the set-up for a violent trip through the underworld that would be an ordinary thriller if the protagonist was a man. But the script is flipped, and it’s much more difficult to see Kaylee in peril — and witness her kill — than it is to watch Jason Bourne or John Rambo in similar situations.
The movie owes much of its strength to Reis’ performance. She’s stoic but not morose, and every so often there’s a flicker in her eyes of the girl — and the fighter — she used to be.
Though the important plight of missing and murdered Indigenous women is implicit, the movie falters in the murkiness of a religious sect’s motives in the trafficking and the moral-panic-tinged but believability-challenged truckloads of what appear to be White teenage girls they bring through their property.
Drama/thriller, not rated, 85 minutes; 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, Jean Cocteau Cinema
