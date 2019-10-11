In addition to film screenings, the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival offers panel discussions with industry professionals and other educational offerings. All educational events are held at Form & Concept Gallery (435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312), and admission is free. For more information, go to santafeindependentfilmfestival.com.
Below is just a sampling of what’s offered this year.
Film: Local to International with Alexandria Bombach
10 a.m. Oct. 19
Award-winning filmmaker Alexandria Bombach (On Her Shoulders ) discusses the international nature of her work.
Master Discussion: Dick Guttman and the Golden Age of Hollywood
1 p.m. Oct. 19
Hollywood agent Dick Guttman — who represents Barbra Streisand and Jacqueline Bisset — discusses Tinseltown’s classic times.
Directors Panel
2:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Director Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals ) moderates a panel discussion between Barbara Vekari’c (Aleksi ), Debra Eisenstadt (Imaginary Order), and Ani Simon-Kennedy (The Short History of the Long Road ).
Master Discussion: Finance Strategy for Independent Film
11 a.m. Oct. 20
Producer Paul N. Lazarus (Westworld, Capricorn One ) discusses finance strategy for funding independent films.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.