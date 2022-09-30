Chiles: Sept. 23-29

Moonage Daydream askews a chronological retelling of David Bowie’s life, instead tries to reflect the feeling of the music.

“It was a pudding of new ideas.”

That’s how shape-shifting rock star David Bowie, in the film Moonage Daydream, remembers the tasty pop-culture environment that inspired him to use an onstage persona by the name of Ziggy Stardust to, as he puts it, create “the 21st century in 1971.”

