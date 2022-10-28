Chile pages: Oct. 21-27

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star as bickering ex-spouses trying to stop their daughter’s wedding in Bali in Ticket to Paradise.

In Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who reunite in Bali for the marriage of their daughter — and who wouldn't want to escape to a tropical isle with Hollywood royalty? This light comedy may have its heart in the right place, generating just enough sparks to light up a dark movie theater. But even the lush scenery never quite makes you forget that the writing is skimpier than a bikini.

David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) are no longer married, and not amicably. Georgia prefers to keep her ex at least one time zone away at all times.

