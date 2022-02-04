When you think of the New York City art scene in the 1980s, certain figures come readily to mind, such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, who rose out of the city’s graffiti subculture to become prominent artists of the era. It was an electric time. Venues like the Mudd Club gave voice to counterculture events and underground music. (Haring ran a gallery on the fourth floor.) The Leo Castelli Gallery in SoHo was exhibiting works by artist turned filmmaker Julian Schnabel, and gallerist Annina Nosei was promoting the works of Basquiat, alongside works by Andy Warhol and Gerhard Richter.
But not everyone who tried to make a name for themselves in that buzzing scene is so well known today. Artist Edward Brezinski (1954-2007) had the ambition, but his irascible, temperamental nature got in the way. Today, he remains an obscure figure, although his work is on a par with his more famous contemporaries.
A new documentary, Make Me Famous, screening at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Center for Contemporary Arts as part of the Santa Fe Film Festival, brings him the attention he never received during his lifetime, while also capturing the make-it-or-break-it era in all its vicissitudes.
Brezinski, living in a squalid tenement across from a homeless shelter and running gallery shows out his apartment, was a fixture on the scene, but his antics (he once threw a glass of red wine in Nosei’s face at an opening and, later, threatened to kill her) kept the dealers at arm’s length.
But even if fame was elusive, artists like Brezinski and his contemporaries had each other. They promoted each other at ad hoc, artist-run venues, lived with each other, slept with each other, and copied each other’s work.
“I was overwhelmed by the devotion to creativity that they all shared,” says Make Me Famous director Brian Vincent. “By performing for each other, they kind of challenged each other and lifted each other up and created one of the most exciting artistic eras in American history.”
Vincent is an actor. Make Me Famous is his first feature film. He became interested in Brezinski’s story after being introduced to his work by Brezinski collector Lenny Kisko.
“Sometimes I have to have a side job to survive,” Vincent says. “I happened to meet Lenny while I was catering. He knew that I was interested in making a project about an artist, so invited me over to his place to see an artist that he had collected all through the 1980s. I walked into his apartment, which is this long railroad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, and every surface was covered by Brezinski paintings. The art struck me, and the way that Lenny reacted and talked about Edward made me want to investigate him.”
Vincent felt that Brezinski’s art deserves more recognition.
“I felt that, as people got to know his work, that would naturally happen. All of the people that are so respected in the ’80s community loved his work. But he was a legendary self-sabotager. I was also attracted to the idea of why he didn’t become famous and what we could do to help that.”
Despite credits that include TV’s Law & Order and Gossip Girl, and feature films such as Blue Moon and Black Dog, Vincent could relate to the fickle nature of success.
“Sometimes, as an actor, you wonder if anything that you’re doing is going to have some lasting impact, and what will it mean when that’s all over?” he says. “But here was Brezinski’s art, just vividly speaking to me.”
“Edward really believed that he could be famous,” says the film’s producer, Heather Spore. “It’s really interesting to hear this story about this person, who’s more like the everyday man, striving and believing in the American dream, and for some reason it just doesn’t work out for him. Brian really felt that story needed to be told.”
Make Me Famous is one of more than 170 films screening at the festival. In addition to screenings and events at in-person venues (including the Center for Contemporary Arts, the Jean Cocteau Cinema, the La Fonda Hotel, and the Scottish Rite Temple), the films will be available to stream online throughout the run of the festival on xerb.tv.
“We’re doing our filmmaker luncheons at the La Fonda,” says Festival Director Stephanie Piché. “It’s their 100th anniversary. We have a conference room there for auxiliary events because we do have workshops.”
Films screening at La Fonda include the shorts programs “Interesting Persons” (12:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 89 minutes), “Different Views” (5 p.m. Feb. 11, 93 minutes), and “Shocking Stories” (6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 89 minutes).
Many of the events taking place during the festival are geared toward industry professionals and are designed with Santa Fe and New Mexico’s solid film industry in mind.
“I moved here from Los Angeles almost two years ago,” Piché says. “I spent the first year visiting all of the Facebook groups for New Mexico film-related topics. There’s a lot of them, from actors, producers, directors, writers, etcetera. I found that there’s a lot of misconceptions about how to pitch your idea, how to budget, how to promote yourself.”
Piché is the owner of RCR News Media, an entertainment news outlet, which interviewed over 13,000 entertainment professionals on red carpets — from the Oscars, the Emmys, and film premieres — over the last 12 years.
“We saw that there wasn’t a lot of support for filmmakers,” Piché says. “New Mexico has a lot of background actors, but New Mexicans want to be more than background actors. They want to be seen. One of the things I found in going to all these Facebook groups is that a lot of people felt that they weren’t getting support from the Film Office, except for things like learning how to be a production assistant. If you’re teaching 50 people how to be production assistants, you need 50 projects for them to work on.”
Some of the industry-geared events at this year’s festival include a casting workshop with Amanda Richards, executive director of Talent & Casting at Sony Pictures Television Studios (2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Scottish Rite); a panel on how to finance your film with director and producer Steve Balderson (3 p.m. Feb. 11 at La Fonda); and “Promotion 101: Tell Your Story With Tech,” a panel led by New Mexican filmmaker Julian Nuñez on using digital marketing strategies to promote your film (2 p.m. Feb. 11 at La Fonda).
“In talking and working with the community and hearing their feedback, these are the things that seemed to add more value to the festival for people who wanted to know about breaking into the industry,” Piché says.
For Vincent, being a first-time filmmaker certainly had its challenges.
“The research part of it was a long journey,” he says. “When an actor hears that someone’s interested in them, they’ll show up at the producer’s door the next day, ‘Hey, I heard you might do a project.’ But artists are not quite the same. You have to go out and find them. I had to read a lot of books to become as familiar with the scene as possible.”
“Some of them wouldn’t even talk to you unless you kind of passed the test of knowing about the scene,” adds Spore.
It took nearly a year of courting Nosei, for instance, to get her to agree to appear in the documentary.
“As I got to know the people who knew Edward, we started attending everybody’s shows, and little by little, we uncovered more and more things,” Vincent says. “Part of what made this attractive as well is that they were all recording themselves. Edward had hired someone to film his openings in his own apartment in a fifth-floor walkup, across from the Bowery. For the first time, you could bring video into the equation.
“Also, there was all the photographs that they took. We ended up with images from over 100 photographers. In that way, you could live in that time period through that. Part of the fun was in investigating and finding it. You see in the movie where we find things in suitcases or hidden away in people’s estates and whatnot. We were always thrilled to find something new about him that would bring him into more focus.”
Make Me Famous should prove a draw for Santa Fe’s artistic community. Art documentaries do well here and often receive a lot of promotion at film venues, a fact of which Vincent and Spore are well aware.
“That’s part of why we thought that this would be a great place to send the movie,” he says. “We’ll be in good company.”
