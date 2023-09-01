SCREENSHOTS
Tower of musical power
One of the world’s most unique performing venues is an 80-foot-tall concrete tower designed by visual artist Ann Hamilton, located on the Oliver Ranch near Geyserville, California. The tower, which is open to the sky at the top and has a water cistern at its base, boasts two spiral staircases that form a double helix, one staircase for performers and one for audience members.
Meredith Monk’s Songs of Ascension inaugurated the tower in 2007, with a performance that was filmed by Emmy and Peabody award-winning videographer Dyanna Taylor. For years only short excerpts of the video were available to the public, but now a feature-length version, Songs of Ascension Shrine, will have its world premiere at the CCA Cinema with two screenings on Saturday, September 2.
Monk was inspired by journeys including Buddhist processionals and Moses’ 4,000-step ascent of Mt. Sinai to create a site-specific work that uses musical and spatial devices to evoke spiritual ascension. The composer was joined by members of her vocal ensemble, the Todd Reynolds Quartet, and the Pacific Mozart Ensemble for the inaugural performance. A subsequent CD release of Songs of Ascension was hailed by The Washington Post as “a radiant new work [which] picks up where language leaves off.” Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Monk, Taylor (now a Santa Fe resident), and the film’s co-editor, David Aubrey. — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
READING ROOM
Zozo story
Professor and author Andrew Lovato will read from his book Elvis Romero and Fiesta De Santa Fe: Featuring Zozobra’s Great Escape (Museum of New Mexico Press) as part of the lead-up to the fiery Santa Fe tradition that takes place later in the day.
Lovato, a Santa Fe native, also will talk about the history of Zozobra. The book was released in August 2011, and the reading is for all ages. — Brian Sandford
ON YOUR TOES
Ambassadors of dance
They’ve graced the stages of Italy, Germany, Spain, and Austria this year.
And now they’re coming to Santa Fe.
Compagnie Marie Chouinard, an avant-garde dance company based in Montreal, Canada, brings its inimitable style to the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 2. Jean-Phillippe Malaty, the executive director of the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, says that he has brought Compagnie Marie Chouinard to Aspen, Colorado, but this is the first appearance in Santa Fe.
“In the dance world, she’s very well-known and respected for having a unique voice and style,” he says of Marie Chouinard, the group’s Canadian-born namesake, founder, and choreographer. “She didn’t care about what’s in fashion or what’s politically correct; she always had a strong vision, and she stuck with it.
“The public at large doesn’t really know her work because it’s so specific, but we’re excited to introduce that work to our Santa Fe audience.”
The company also returns to Aspen on Tuesday, September 5, and will play the same double bill in both venues.
The first act is 24 Preludes, set to Chopin’s opus, and the second is Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring; between the two orchestral pieces lies a study in contrasts.
“The Chopin piece is on the piano, and there are many soloists, duets, and trios,” says dancer Valeria Galluccio, who has been part of the Compagnie Marie Chouinard for 12 years. “When I think about Chopin, I think about this passion of life, love, candor, and playfulness. When we speak about Rite of Spring, we are in a totally different palette. It’s more raw and more extreme. The music of Stravinsky is going far over and touching the limits with physicality and emotion; you can go really far in the beauty and sensuality. You are so full of energy that you become ethereal. All the cells of the body are engaged. There is a musicality that is very intense and we need to hit the note and it’s kind of life or death.”
Galluccio, who is from southern Italy, says about half of the 11-member company are Canadian, but the remainder of the dancers are from Italy, France, and the U.S. And each one has a different history in dance.
Galluccio started dancing at age 5 and took ballet during her formative years. She worked as a soloist for Biennale Venice (the international annual cultural exhibition) before auditioning for Marie Chouinard in Vienna. She remembers that day vividly, she says, and uprooted her life to move to Montreal to work with the company.
The last 12 years have been a blur.
She’s been around the world as an ambassador of Chouinard’s choreography and learned to speak English and French along the way.
“It’s beautiful because the public really appreciates Marie’s work,” Galluccio says of touring. “It’s something that has really passed a clear connection between the choreography, the interpreter, and the public. The public gets close to us; I don’t know how, but probably the clarity of the choreography and the music.
“They really love it. They want to know us. They want to know how many hours we perform, how many hours we travel, and what we eat.”
The company will dance in Italy and Mexico before the year is over, and Galluccio says they have about seven or eight pieces of choreography they are ready to perform in their repertory. Chouinard isn’t just the choreographer, says Galluccio. She’s also a poet and an installation artist, and she works with the dancers on a regular basis.
“It’s very interesting how she works,” Galluccio says. “She makes the dancer understand what the quality and the color of each dancer can bring to her choreography. There’s an internal dialogue; even if it’s not a real dialogue, it’s a relationship that’s deep and intense. It’s a journey with a very brilliant woman who really knows what she wants, and she’s very interested in sharing her ideas when she arrives in the studio. It’s a clear vision of movement, of what she needs and wants to see. It’s always a challenge, and you need to always be true with yourself. It’s like life; you need to be ready for anything.” — Spencer Fordin
WORTH THE DRIVE
Raise the roof
Michael Hearne recognized a niche when he saw one. Hearne, the front man of Americana band South by Southwest and the founder of the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Taos, says his worlds began coming together decades ago.
“We started the barn dances in 1985 at Casa de Caballos in Arroyo Seco,” he says. “We would buy two kegs of beer, and people would pay $5 apiece to get in. The first time there was 100 people, and the second time there was 200 people. It just kept growing and growing.”
Decades, later, it’s evolved into a Northern New Mexico tradition.
Hearne’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival is now entering its 21st season, and it now fills the same venue — Kit Carson Park in Taos — that Robert Plant and Alison Krauss played earlier this summer.
Sarah Hearne, the festival’s event manager, estimates that there may be as many as 2,000 attendees during the festival’s three-day running time.
“We’ve tried to keep it a little more intimate, but we’ve grown a lot over the last 20 years,” she says. “One thing that’s so special about Big Barn Dance is that when there’s a performer on stage, you can hear a pin drop. We’ve never really wanted to lose that.”
The Big Barn Dance Music Festival kicked off Wednesday with an Art Gallery Stroll that coincides with the beginning of the Taos Fall Arts Festival (through September 17). There will be two days of music on Thursday, September 7, and September 8 before the dancing begins; Sarah Hearne says that for the first two days, there’s an auxiliary dance floor off to the side, but most people just watch the music.
Hearne and his band play on September 9, as will his uncle Bill Hearne (see “Hats off to Hearne,” Pasatiempo, June 30). On the third day — Saturday evening — that’s when the area in front of the stage is cleared out for a gigantic dance floor. Austin-based country stalwarts Asleep at the Wheel will be on stage when the dancing begins, and Sarah Hearne says it’s a sight to see.
“The first two and a half days, we’re seeing concerts,” she says. “And then on Saturday night, we clear off all the chairs and it turns into this big, giant dance. Everyone comes out wearing their best. It’s really a cool transformation.” — S.F.
ARTS ON THE ROAD
Cheers for Chama
While names may change, locations stay the same.
At one time, Chama’s fall arts event was called the Chama Valley Studio Tour and Arts Festival. The name was later simplified to the Chama Valley Arts Festival.
It remains a signature event in the town, one of the last stops in New Mexico before one crosses into Colorado. It’s put on by the Chama Valley Arts Coalition and includes music and a silent auction. — B.S.
FILM NOTES
A memorable adventure
Consider it a memorial service for your favorite loner and rebel.
The Jean Cocteau Cinema will screen Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), the starring vehicle of the late Paul Reubens, during back-to-back evenings this weekend.
The film, directed by Tim Burton, took a character that Reubens popularized on HBO’s The Pee-wee Herman Show and took it (and its star) to a new level. The character was further developed in the CBS program Pee-wee’s Playhouse, which ran from 1986 to 1990.
But before the Playhouse, there was Pee-wee’s big adventure.
In the movie, Pee-wee tracks the theft of his beloved bicycle, a quest that ultimately takes him to the Alamo in Texas and an impromptu dance performance to the strains of Tequila.
Pee-wee fends off the romantic advances of his platonic friend Dottie along the way and wins over the world with his preternatural innocence and unbreakable enthusiasm. The film begat two sequels, Big Top Pee-wee and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, the latter of which was released on Netflix and remains as the final feature film role in Reubens’ career.
Fans across the globe mourned Reubens’ death July 30 at age 70 from cancer — but his enduring character as Pee-wee lives on. — S.F.
ART WITH HEART
Music for Maui
If you have a ukulele and want to play it to help raise funds for recovery efforts in Maui, which continues to struggle with the devastating and deadly aftermath of wildfires, bring it to the First Presbyterian Church Santa Fe at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 3. That’s where musicians John Bartlit, Craig McClelland, Heidi Swedberg, and Daniel Ward will present a benefit ukulele concert with all proceeds going to those recovery efforts. (Swedberg and Ward are contributing editors at Ukulele Magazine.) You don’t have to reserve tickets — just show up and make a donation.
The four will present songs from Hawaii and other parts of the world. In some cases, audience members will be asked to join in, which is when your ukulele may come in handy.
The ukulele, which has four plastic strings and a short neck, “originated in Europe and was introduced to Hawaii in 1879 when a Portuguese immigrant named Joao Fernandez jumped off the boat and started strumming and singing with his branguinha [a small guitar-like instrument, sometimes called the machete],” according to a 2015 article in The Atlantic. The article says the Hawaiians watching this impromptu one-man concert were so impressed with his “fingerboard prestidigitations” that they called the instrument ukulele, which translates to “jumping flea.”
By the turn of the century, many Hawaiians had taken up the instrument. — Robert Nott