CLASH OF THE TITANS (1981)

Michael Abatemarco | The New Mexican

Clash of the Titans is an homage to Greek mythology with a menagerie of fantastical beasts created by producer and visual effects wizard Ray Harryhausen (Jason and the Argonauts, The 7th Voyage of Sinbad). The famed animator retired after Clash, but his swan song is a cinematic treat of astounding visuals, great storytelling, and a bevy of stop-motion monsters large and small.

Popular in the Community