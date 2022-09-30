CLASH OF THE TITANS (1981)
Michael Abatemarco | The New Mexican
Clash of the Titans is an homage to Greek mythology with a menagerie of fantastical beasts created by producer and visual effects wizard Ray Harryhausen (Jason and the Argonauts, The 7th Voyage of Sinbad). The famed animator retired after Clash, but his swan song is a cinematic treat of astounding visuals, great storytelling, and a bevy of stop-motion monsters large and small.
Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) is the square-jawed hero, Perseus, the son of Danae (Vida Taylor), who was cast out to sea by King Acrisius of Argos (Donald Houston) after a prophecy states that Perseus would bring about the king’s death.
Adventure kicks in when an adult Perseus encounters Andromeda (Judi Bowker), falls for her, and determines to solve a cruel riddle the vengeful Calibos (whose love she spurned) poses to all her potential suitors. If they fail, they die. After successfully winning her hand, the lovers’ wedding is cut short when Thetis (mother of Calibos), angry over a thoughtless insult made in her temple, decrees that Andromeda be sacrificed to the kraken, a titan of the sea whose might can level entire cities.
The film boasts an all-star cast that includes Burgess Meredith (Rocky), Siân Phillips (Dune), and Claire Bloom (The King’s Speech). Under the direction of Desmond Davis (Ordeal by Innocence), the film moves between two connected storylines: that of Perseus and his quest and the gods on Mount Olympus, who act behind the scenes to determine mortals’ fates and do so on a whim. Fantasy/adventure, rated PG, 118 minutes, Amazon, Apple TV, HBO Max, Santa Fe Public Library, Video Library, Vudu
HOTEL ARTEMIS (2018)
Tracy Mobley-Martinez | The New Mexican
Apocalyptic films have been on the marquee for the past decade or so. Throw some zombies in and perhaps even longer than that. While Los Angeles 2028 isn’t full-on end-of-the-world, it seems like it’s hurrying down that path in director Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis.
The corporation that controls the “public” water has turned it off. Explosions erupt across the city, helicopters fly into buildings, and violent rioting is the rule of the day. And in the middle of it all is Hotel Artemis, a secret operation on the 12th floor that’s less of a hotel and more of a 24-hour clinic. With the ability to make organs on demand. But strictly for members. Who have to be criminals.
Fresh from a botched bank robbery, members Waikiki (Sterling K. Brown) and his critically injured brother Honolulu (Brian Tyree Henry) stumble into the fully booked hotel. (The wacky monikers are treatment room names. Protecting the guilty and all that.) It’s another stop in Waikiki’s futile attempt to straighten up of his younger brother, who is, generally, an angry screw up.
Nurse (Jodie Foster), the grease that makes the Artemis go, shuffle-runs stoically down rundown deco halls, hurrying from a dangling eye to a multiple shooting and one very important stabbing. The Artemis is all about rules and she — with the aptly named Everest (Dave Bautista) — has no problems enforcing them.
Pearce, who also wrote this cheeky film, sprinkles his story with subplots galore and a badass cast of character actors, including Jeff Goldblum, Charlie Day, Sofia Boutella, and Zachery Quinto. The stellar cast is neck deep in character, and there’s a wink-wink quality to this sexy noir reboot. It’s funny, ferociously paced, and just short of a graphic novel — but in a good way. Comedy/crime, rated R, 94 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Paramount +, Roku, Showtime, Sling, YouTube, Tubi, Vudu, Santa Fe Public Library
SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS (1957)
Mark Tiarks | For The New Mexican
There’s nothing very sweet about Sweet Smell of Success, but there’s plenty to love, starting with acidulous performances by Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis that proved they weren’t just studio pretty boys.
Lancaster is an arrogant king-of-the-hill New York gossip columnist and Curtis is an ambitious two-bit press agent who scratches out a living by placing an occasional item in Lancaster’s column. But now Lancaster needs Curtis’ help to break up the romance between Lancaster’s sister and a jazz musician. (There’s more than a hint of incestuous attraction to his sister on Lancaster’s part.) Curtis finally succeeds by blackmailing a rival columnist, forcing him to run a story about the musician’s arrest for marijuana possession, which Curtis engineered by planting reefer on him.
James Wong Howe’s black-and-white cinematography echoes the moral bleakness of the main characters, especially his streetscapes, shot in midtown Manhattan in midwinter, many near midnight. Clifford Odets’ dialogue is sizzling and stylized, with the cast making it sound fully believable, despite the way it may read in print. Perhaps the best line is Curtis’ “The cat’s in the bag and the bag’s in the river,” which Odets improvised on the spot during filming. Not rated, 96 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Santa Fe Public Library, Tubi, Vudu
GOOD BYE LENIN! (2003)
Brian Sandford | The New Mexican
While much of the world celebrated following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Germany’s reunification presented serious domestic challenges. For starters, the infrastructure in the East was decades behind what existed in the West, and all Germans bore the costs of upgrading what had suddenly become a poor region of Germany. Also, two cultures that had grown separately for more than four decades were thrust back together.
Good Bye Lenin! comedically explores the reality that life wasn’t all roses, even for East Germans following reunification. In the fictional film, a dedicated worker for the state — and strong believer in everything East Germany stands for — suffers a heart attack. Her son Alex is advised that when she regains consciousness, she must not experience any major surprises, lest she suffer another attack.
There’s one problem: East Germany ceases to exist as a country during the seven months she is unconscious. Knowing news of that magnitude could kill his mother, Alex goes to increasingly desperate and amusing lengths to prevent her from learning the truth. When his mother wants to watch the news, Alex records a seemingly real broadcast in which a narrator says West Germans are trying to flee to the East, to his mother’s pride and delight. When a billboard advertising Coca-Cola goes up across the street from his mother’s hospital room, Alex must get creative in explaining its presence. While he succeeds in keeping up the ruse that East Germany still exists, stretching the truth takes a toll. Comedy, rated R, 121 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Tubi, Vudu, Santa Fe Public Library