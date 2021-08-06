Opening this week on digital and on demand

The theaters are open, but sometimes staying home is just more appealing. Here’s a look at offerings in streaming, including original content from Hulu and Netflix and titles available everywhere where you can stream movies. Check local listings for possible theatrical releases.
ESCAPE FROM MOGADISHU
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=K5WguBbHnsk
Rival diplomats from North Korea and South Korea become trapped as civil war rages in Mogadishu, Somalia. With no aid from either government, their only shot at survival requires uniting with bitter adversaries to escape. Available on Friday, Aug. 6. Drama/thriller, rated TV-14, 121 minutes, in Korean with English subtitles
JOHN AND THE HOLE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=uddPHOuQh7E
A desperate game of survival unfolds after 13-year-old John traps his family in a hole in the ground in this feature-length adaptation of Argentine writer Nicolás Giacobone’s short story “El Pozo.” Available on Aug. 6. Drama/thriller, rated R, 98 minutes
HOMEROOM
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=ytvXNa9FzFU
Oakland High School’s class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year as anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change. A Hulu original available on Aug. 12. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, Hulu
MONSTER HUNTER: LEGENDS OF THE GUILD
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=PqFjjs_qNn4
In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon. A Netflix original available on Aug. 12. Animation/action/adventure, not rated, 58 minutes
SHE BALL
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=mWMIWpjTIk0
On a mission to save his Inglewood community center, Avery Watts (Nick Cannon) enlists a talented basketball player, Shelby (Melody Rae), to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament. Together, Avery and Shelby challenge local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community. Available on Aug. 6. Comedy/drama, not rated, 97 minutes
