This movie should come with a vertigo warning. But the cinematic rhapsody Into the Canyon, which plays Thursday, Aug. 22, at Violet Crown Cinema, is about much more than cliff walking. It’s a document of filmmaker/photographer Pete McBride and writer Kevin Fedarko’s 2016 hike through the Grand Canyon — all 750 miles, a feat that fewer people have done than have walked on the moon. “You don’t know what you don’t know. How hard could this be?” says McBride. They have regrets aplenty on the route, but they’re dazzled by the great beauty of the place. The film also warns us about environmental dangers, for example from uranium mines. Havasupai tribal council member Carletta Tilousi tells McBride, “When this contamination does reach our home, there’ll be no more Havasupai, no more of my people.” The Aug. 22 screening begins at 6:30 p.m. and features an introduction by author Hampton Sides and a Q&A with McBride. Violet Crown (505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) is located at 1606 Alcaldesa Street in the Santa Fe Railyard.
