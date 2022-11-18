One long eulogy to Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright is Princess Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

From its frantic opening moments, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever announces its intentions. Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) is desperately trying to save the life of her brother, King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman), checking his vitals by way of Griot, her personal artificial intelligence aide, and worriedly making micro-adjustments until her mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), arrives to deliver the dreaded news: “Your brother is with the ancestors.”

Thus does Wakanda Forever address, head on, the tragic loss of Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020. In a fitting tribute, the shuffle of iconic characters that opens every Marvel movie here is composed entirely of images of Boseman, a moving encomium to a gifted and charismatic actor who left the stage much too soon. The next scene, a solemn memorial rite in which Shuri, Ramonda, and hundreds of other Wakandans pay homage to their leader dressed in funereal white, underscores Boseman’s loss, not only to the franchise that he anchored with such assured command but to an audience primed to have its own grief acknowledged and shared.

