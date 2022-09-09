Not 'The Last Movie'

In a bit of irony, the 10th annual Cine Magnifico Latino Film Festival will open with the film The Last Movie. The 1971 film was directed by Dennis Hopper, shot in Peru, and edited in Taos. It was a commercial failure upon its release but has gained favor and fans in the decades since.
The festival is held at three Albuquerque venues: the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW; Guild Cinema, 3405 Central Ave. NE; and KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW. For the first time, it has expanded to El Paso, Texas, with two screenings at Southwest University there. Guests at various events in Albuquerque include director Óscar Aibar, as well as audiovisual creators Jordyn Romero, Erica Nguyen, and Erik Sanchez. A session of short films for children also is planned.
Opens 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and runs through Sept. 25. Tickets are $5 and $10 or $35 for a festival pass. cinemagnifico.com
