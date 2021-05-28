Not all men: Port Authority

Foster care veteran Paul (Fionn Whitehead, Dunkirk) arrives in New York City from Pittsburgh to live with his half-sister. She doesn’t want him, so he lands in a shelter, under the menacing care of a big-brother figure, Lee (McCaul Lombardi, American Honey), who saves him from being beaten up on the subway. Just as Paul falls in with Lee and his street crew, he’s also drawn to the Kiki ballroom scene, an LGBT club culture populated by gay men and trans women of color.
It’s love at first sight for Paul and Wye (Leyna Bloom, of Pose on FX, in her first film role), who shares an apartment, known as a ball house, with men from the club. The roommates consider themselves family members. Some of them accept Paul’s presence while others are openly hostile to him. Paul is woefully unhip to the fact that Wye is trans, but in her first solo filmmaking endeavor, writer and director Danielle Lessovitz doesn’t make Paul’s strict heterosexuality a given. He’s not interested in casual hookups with strange girls, and his eyes often linger on men’s bodies. His gaze is more naïve and curious than particularly erotic. The movie captures the grittiness of Manhattan, where the tremendous noise of the streets can become its own kind of silence. People of all ages socialize in parks and on busy street corners because apartments are so cramped. At the darkly lit ball where Paul meets Wye, you can feel the sweat steaming off of the dancers.
Wye, and the men she refers to as her brothers, would have made for an interesting story on their own. Their dancing and complicated friendships are given short shrift in favor of Paul’s somewhat opaque cluelessness. He’s the White male entry point for a story about a marginalized subculture. At first, this seemed like a weak point. Was Paul really necessary? The movie has almost no exposition, so there’s no explanation for why he’s drawn to these gay men of color. But he’s quietly, rightfully terrified by Lee and the other White men with whom he would seem to belong. The movie tells us that there are different kinds of men, many of whom are still in the process of finding out what kind they are. Without Paul, this nuance might have been lost. You’re not sure of anything about him, but you can surely say that he’s not quite what you expected. He’s looking for a family, and he’s chosen Wye’s. If they’ll have him.
Drama, rated R, 101 minutes, in theaters May 28, On Demand and Digital June 1, 3 chiles
