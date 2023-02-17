'The Genízaro Experience': New Mexico's lost identity

Scene from The Genízaro Experience

When Gary Medina Cook was a child, his grandmother in Questa, New Mexico, told him stories about their Indigenous descendants, who’d been ripped from their homes and taken captive — predating the enslavement of Africans in North America.

Beginning in the 1500s, the Spanish seized 10-year-old boys and trained them to serve as militias to protect the Spanish from raiding Utes and Comanches. The boys, referred to as genízaros, or children of war, were stripped of their tribal identity, left without a place to call home, or any knowledge of their bloodlines when they were freed years or decades later. By the late 1700s, Medina Cook says, about one-third of the population of what’s now New Mexico identified as genízaro in the census.

Director Gary Medina Cook
Scene from The Genízaro Experience