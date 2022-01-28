Navigating teen angst as the world keeps turning

Masha (Maria Fedorchenko), a young high school student, navigates the painful, hopeful emotions of young love in this honest and heartfelt debut feature from director Kateryna Gornostai. Masha has a tight-knit friendship with two other students who are equally sensitive: Yana (Yana Isaienko) and Senia (Arsenii Markov), with the latter facing student gossip about his sexuality for his close friendship with the two girls. When Masha, whose senior year is disrupted by her growing feelings for another student, is asked how her body feels when she’s in love, her response is, “Awful.”
She’s not the only student to whom the question is posed. Several students appear in interview segments where they are asked to reveal their thoughts on life and their plans for the future. It’s like an exit interview and gives Stop-Zemlia a documentary feel. The film’s strengths are many, including its authentic look at teen life, brought to life by a young cast who never seem like they’re acting.
Masha’s teen angst is relatable, and that’s a word that characterizes the entire film. It isn’t just her story that’s being told. Stop-Zemlia is about complex struggles faced by teenagers who are still forging their identities and just beginning to navigate the world of adult emotions and concerns, with greater or lesser degrees of understanding. The action weaves in and out of Masha’s story to follow, for brief spells, the lives of the other students. The title is a reference to a Ukrainian playground game, which translates as “stop the planet.”
Senia, too, is grappling with growing feelings for another student. He won’t tell Masha who it is and won’t talk about it. He seems content to carry it, like a burden, in silence and states that he has no intention of acting on his feelings.
For these students, in this time and place, the romanticism and idealism associated with love are all consuming but far from romantic or ideal. In some ways, the teens are a reflection of the adult world that surrounds them.
Gatherings outside of class, dull lectures inside the classroom, and informal badminton matches are filmed with naturalistic, impressionistic camera movements by cinematographer Oleksandr Roshchyn, placing the viewer in the midst of the action. The audience takes in these scenes as participants who are present in the moment.
Stop-Zemlia derives its power from an atypical narrative sense. It’s not a story that builds from a clear beginning to an expected climax. Rather, it’s a slice of life film that invites you in to revel in its ordinariness and in so doing it feels extraordinary and unexpectedly fresh. Stop the planet and be in this world.
