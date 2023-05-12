If you feel the need to prove to your children (or yourself) what a wonderful mother you are, Pasatiempo has the perfect solution, just in time for Mother’s Day. Our "Mothers Who Murder" roundup spotlights a variety of feature films that set the maternity bar so low you’re guaranteed to sail over it with the panache of an Olympic high jumper ... and these movies are surprisingly entertaining as well.
To ensure that every reader feels at least somewhat better by comparison, we’ll start with the bar at its lowest possible setting — mothers who murder their children, or at least try to.
EVIL DEAD RISE
The newest entry in this category was released nationally in late April (surely no coincidence) and has garnered surprisingly positive reviews and rankings, such as an 84% Tomatometer score. It’s part of a horror-film franchise that started in 1981 with The Evil Dead and has often managed to blend gore with a black humor guffaw or two.
Previous iterations in the series were of the creepy-cabin-set-alone-in-the-creepy-woods variety. Evil Dead Rise is set in a creepy, cramped apartment in a creepy, condemned building, where tattoo artist and single mom Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is trying to raise her three young children.
Her estranged pregnant sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) shows up and a good thing it is too, since Ellie soon becomes possessed and is transformed into a flesh-eating monstrosity with whom Beth has to battle as she/it tries to kill the kids. Key props include a chainsaw, a woodchipper, a broken broom handle, and a cheese grater, along with what seems to have been an oil tanker full of blood.
Evil Dead Rise is rated R and runs for 97 minutes; at press time it was showing at Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown, as well as streaming on Apple TV and Vudu.
MEDEA
The mother of all mothers who murder is Medea, a mythological Greek enchantress.
She fell in love with the Argonaut Jason and helped him steal the Golden Fleece from her father, Aeëtes. Medea and Jason marry and have two sons, after which he deserts her for Glauce, daughter of King Creon. Enraged by Jason’s betrayal, Medea murders their sons as well as Creon and Glauce, then escapes to Athens on a divine chariot.
Many film versions of Medea exist, usually based on the play by Euripides, since it offers a tour de force acting opportunity in the title character. Two of the most interesting are those directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini and Lars von Trier.
Pasolini’s spare, visually poetic film dates from 1969 and stars Greek opera singer Maria Callas in the title role. (Don’t worry, she doesn’t sing in it, and she’s terrific.) The bold, otherworldly exteriors and most of the interiors were shot on location in Turkey, Syria, and Italy. The evocative soundtrack made extensive use of then little-known world music, including Bulgarian chants and dances, traditional Japanese music for the one-string koto, and Buddhist chants from several different monasteries.
Von Trier’s 1988 made-for-television version was based on a screenplay by legendary Danish silent-film maker Carl Theodor Dryer. The director turned the limitations of budget and shooting on video into advantages, with Dave Kehr of The New York Times saying of the result, “No admirer of Mr. von Trier’s work should miss this compelling rarity,” and Michael Atkinson’s Village Voice review proclaiming, “It’s difficult to imagine the Euripides original ever being more eloquently adapted.”
Neither film has an MPAA rating. The Pasolini runs for 110 minutes and is available from the Santa Fe Public Library; the von Trier is 76 minutes and is available from Santa Fe’s Video Library DVD rental store (505-983-3321).
THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE
Long before Angela Lansbury puttered around Cabot Cove in Murder, She Wrote as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, she almost succeeded in overthrowing the United States government. As Eleanor Shaw Iselin in 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate, she created one of cinema’s most icily horrific mothers, a mastermind in a Communist plot to take over the country by fueling anti-Communist hysteria.
Her husband Johnny Iselin is a dimwitted U.S. senator who’s high on inflammatory rhetoric and low on facts. Eleanor’s plan is to maneuver him onto their party’s ticket as the vice-presidential candidate and have the top-of-the-ticket nominee assassinated during the national convention.
Then, as she tells her son Raymond Shaw, “Johnny will rise gallantly to his feet and lift Ben Arthur’s body in his arms, stand in front of the microphones and begin to speak. The speech is short. But it’s the most rousing speech I’ve ever read. It’s been worked on, here and in Russia, on and off, for over eight years. ... [It will] sweep us up into the White House with powers that will make martial law seem like anarchy.”
The assassin will be an American army veteran who was brainwashed as a POW during the Korean War to kill on command. Ironically, the sleeper agent is Eleanor’s son Raymond, but no matter, she has him dispatch two of her husband’s fiercest opponents prior to the convention.
No ending-spoilers here, but did I mention that she also has incestuous feelings toward her son? It’s no wonder Time magazine chose Eleanor as one of cinema’s 25 greatest villains in 2007. She never pulls the trigger herself, but she’s directly responsible for six fatal shootings in the film, including her son’s.
The Manchurian Candidate is rated PG-13 and runs for 126 minutes; it’s available from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Santa Fe Public Library, Tubi, and the Video Library.
SERIAL MOM
Are you that special mother who’d do anything for her family and kids? Then 1994’s Serial Mom is the movie for you. Screenwriter/director John Waters put his penchant for high camp and bad taste to work satirizing the American obsessions with true crime perpetrators and tabloid television.
Kathleen Turner stars as Beverly Sutphin, who seems to be the apex of suburban perfection — an impeccably groomed housewife and mother who’s a fabulous cook and a recycling zealot. Her husband, Eugene (Sam Waterston), is an amiable dentist, daughter Misty (Ricki Lake) is a hormone-crazed teenager, and son Chip (Matthew Lillard) is a horror-flick aficionado.
Beverly’s zealous defense of her family’s reputation and insistence on perfect behavior by others leads to a murder spree beyond anything Chip could imagine. Each victim is dispatched in a different manner and for a different reason — being walloped with a leg of lamb (failure to rewind rental video tape), being set on fire (witnessing leg of lamb attack), and having a portable air conditioner dropped on your head (requesting emergency dental treatment on a holiday) are just some of the crimes and Beverly’s punishments.
Her trial quickly becomes a media circus, especially when Suzanne Somers shows up after having been cast as Beverly in a made-for-television film. Quirky cameos abound; Joan Rivers plays herself, Patty Hearst is Juror #8, and adult film star Traci Lords aces Misty out of a hot date. Eventually Beverly is acquitted, but on the way out of the courtroom, she notices that a different jury member is wearing white shoes, and it’s after Labor Day, so ...
Serial Mom is rated R and runs for 95 minutes; it’s available from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Santa Fe Public Library, Video Library, and Vudu. View the trailer at youtu.be/Ut9GvlhB9f4
Oh, and happy Mother’s Day.