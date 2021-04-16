- Peter Lorre’s English was rudimentary when the 1934 film was made. Hitchcock was originally considering him to play one of the gang’s secondary members, but cast Lorre as its leader after meeting with him. Lorre reportedly replied yes to all of Hitchcock’s questions, knowing that a no would require longer explanations, and learned much of his dialogue in the film phonetically.
- The gun battle at the end of the earlier film was based on a real incident. The Sidney Street siege in 1911 was a rare British shootout between London police and a group of anarchists who had earlier killed three police officers. Two of the anarchists and another officer died in the siege.
- The Royal Albert Hall sequence was the one scene from the original that was transported to the remake in toto. In fact, Hitchcock wanted it to be even longer, so composer Bernard Herrmann added some repeats to the music. The director had earlier offered Herrmann the chance to compose his own cantata for the scene, but Herrmann declined because he so much admired the Storm Clouds Cantata that Arthur Benjamin had written for the original film.
- Doris Day’s long-standing crusade to curb animal abuse got its start when she saw how the animals in the Marrakesh marketplace scene were being treated. After her one-day strike, the studio started feeding the animals and taking better care of them.
- Day referred to “Que Será, Será” as “a forgettable children’s song” and initially turned down a chance to record it separately from the film. She eventually did, of course, earning a fortune in royalties from it. She sang it again in two more movies, Please Don’t Eat the Daisies and The Glass Bottom Boat, and used it as the theme song for her network television show.
More, more, more about "The Man Who Knew Too Much"
Mark Tiarks
