Follies on the stage and in our lives

When Follies opened in 1971, it was one of the largest and most ambitious book musicals in Broadway history, with 47 cast members and a 34-person orchestra. It was also the second most expensive, trailing only Coco (1969), which took first place due to Katharine Hepburn’s munificent salary. At the time, critics were divided over James Goldman’s storyline — unflattering portraits of marriages were still unusual in musical comedy — but adored Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics and score.
The National Theatre’s 2017 version wasn’t quite as large as the original, but it came close, with a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21. Dominic Cooke’s staging successfully captured the grandeur of the original, as did the company’s Live in HD telecast from November of that year. It’s finally being screened in Santa Fe, and it’s a superb opportunity to celebrate the memory of Sondheim’s remarkable career and achievements.
Follies is both an homage to the glamorous musical revues of the 1920s and 1930s, such as the Ziegfeld Follies and George White’s Scandals, and an unsparing portrait of what transpires for most of us during our romantic lives and personal relationships. To cite an example, one of the main characters’ contradictory feelings are succinctly summed up in a song title: “The God-Why-Don’t-You-Love-Me Blues.”
The action takes place in an about-to-be demolished vaudeville theater, where the Weissman Follies girls have gathered some 30 years after their final performance for their first and last reunion. During the event, long-simmering tensions and suppressed desires boil to the surface, especially for Phyllis Rogers and Sally Durant, and their respective husbands, Benjamin Stone and Buddy Plummer. They were close friends decades earlier but now revelations and recriminations fly, testing both marriages near and perhaps past the breaking point.
Many of the performances are riveting, and the production earned widespread acclaim, with both Time Out and The Guardian giving it five-star ratings. Time Out went on to proclaim, “Well, hello perfect! Great shows are rare; flawless ones happen only under a blue moon. But Dominic Cooke’s revival of this wry, classy American musical ... is both of the above,” and The Guardian said, “Imelda Staunton [as Sally Durant] is unforgettable in Dominic Cooke’s ingenious revival of a musical that perfectly fuses splendor and poetic sadness.”
